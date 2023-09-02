Watch: Ireland sensation Evan Ferguson scores hattrick for Brighton against Newcastle

Ireland striker Evan Ferguson has bagged his first career hattrick.

The world paid attention last night as Republic of Ireland striker Evan Ferguson scored a sensational hattrick in Brighton’s 3-1 defeat of Newcastle United.

Ferguson started consecutive games for the first time this season and manager Roberto De Zerbi’s faith was repaid not once, not twice, but three times, as the Meath man delivered a devastating three-goal display.

With Ireland playing France and Netherlands next week, his statement performance could not have come at a better time for Stephen Kenny and the Irish team. Kenny admitted earlier this week than at least one “big win” is required to keep Ireland’s campaign alive and their chances will be boosted significantly by having a fit, firing and confident Ferguson purring up front.

The first of his goals came in the first half when he capitalised on a rare error from Magpies stopper Nick Pope.

Evan Ferguson smashes it home and puts Brighton ahead! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/0hHGWEMQd0 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 2, 2023

Then high off of scoring one, the Ireland international’s performance went to another level for the duration of the game, threatening the Newcastle defence with nearly every involvement.

It was the 64th minute when his confidence truly showed and so tool did his enormous talent; an effort from outside the box rustling the back of the net to hand Brighton a 2-0 advantage.

What a GOAL from Evan Ferguson! 😍💫 pic.twitter.com/I6XjCaHPou — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 2, 2023

And, his third – while less pretty – still made for a moment that the 18-year-old will never forget. Helped by a deflection, Ferguson made it 3-0 to Brighton in the 70th minute; securing his team three points and himself the match ball by doing so.

🎙️ "FERGUSON FANCIES THE HAT-TRICK…" He has 𝙧𝙞𝙥𝙥𝙚𝙙 Newcastle apart ⚡ pic.twitter.com/wsF0YRTG9a — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 2, 2023

De Zerbi reaction.

Speaking after the game, Ferguson’s boss Roberto De Zerbi tipped him to become “big, big, big” as he develops in the coming years.

“His improvement is important for him, for us, for his career because he’s working to complete his qualities, not only score, because he can become big, big, big,” said the Italian.

“His qualities are enough to become a great player, one of the top scorers in Europe.

“He’s [born in] 2004. I don’t know how many young players like Evan they score these goals in their careers.”

"It was one of the best games in my time" Roberto De Zerbi reacts to Brighton's 3-1 win over Newcastle 😁 pic.twitter.com/9A4sCFGmDI — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 2, 2023

The highly rated tactician continued to talk reporters through Ferguson’s performance. It’s more than just goals that separate Ferguson from his teenaged peers, he is only an intelligent team player who helps the Seagulls soar.

“Okay, with his goals we can be happy now because we won the game but I’m really pleased for the performance, especially in the first half.

“He played very well, he found the right position between the lines. Newcastle defended 4-4-1-1 and with 4-4 there is the open space to receive the ball for the striker.

“He understood very well that position.”

If he could produce something similar against France next week that…that would be great.

