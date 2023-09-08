Stephen Kenny calls up two strikers to replace the injured Will Keane

Stephen Kenny has called up two young and exciting strikers to his Ireland squad ahead of Sunday’s European Championship qualifier against the Netherlands in Dublin.

Sinclair Armstrong and Jonathan Afolabi have been called up to Stephen Kenny’s Ireland senior team following the injury sustained by Will Keane during Thursday’s 2-0 defeat to France.

Ireland U-21 powerhouse Armstrong plays for QPR in the EFL Championship and has been a regular in their line-up this season. The 20-year-old scored one and assisted another in the R’s August defeat of Cardiff City.

Fellow Dubliner Afolabi played for Kenny during his time as under-21 manager and wins his first senior call-up after scoring eleven goals in his last eleven games for League of Ireland side Bohemians.

Kenny calls up two new strikers.

Afolabi was signed by Southampton from St Joseph’s Boys back in 2016 and played there for three years before joining Celtic.

In 2019, he began to make a real name for himself as he starred for the Ireland under-19s on their run to the European Championship semi-finals

His powerful performances up front for Tom Mohan’s side earned him a place in the Team of the Tournament, featuring alongside the likes of Ferran Torres.

His path from there was not so smooth, however. The 23-year-old failed to make a first team appearance for Celtic and spent unremarkable loan spells with Dunfermline, Ayr United and Airdie before joining Bohs where he is now thriving.

Sinclair Armstrong.

Armstrong was produced by Bohemians’ Dublin rivals Shamrock Rovers where he made his first team debut under Stephen Bradley as a fifteen year-old.

He joined Queen’s Park Rangers in 2020 after showing promise with Shamrock Rovers II and spent subsequent loans with Torquay and Aldershot before making his Championship breakthrough last season.

Armstrong is renowned for his raw pace and tireless work rate. His devastating athleticism made him a fan favourite last season before he had even scored his first goal for the club.

That first goal came earlier this season and he was hoping to bag for Jim Crawford’s under-21s against Turkey (tonight) and against San Marino (Tuesday) before he received the big news.

