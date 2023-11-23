So I thank you for your hard work

Stephen Kenny should be thanked.

I begun to understand Stephen’s character while following Dundalk’s 2016 Europa League campaign. His team drew with AZ Alkmaar, beat Maccabi Tel Aviv and were unlucky (a trend!) not to get points against Zenit.

It was during Martin O’Neill’s Ireland low block tenure but here was an Irish team that refused to take a backwards step.

I didn’t think it was possible, but I really wanted him to get the Ireland job. I wanted him to get the chance to do very good things for Irish Football. If not to transform results, to transform the culture.

His empathetic and socially conscious programme notes made me like him more (as did his Hotpress interview where he declared his love for Arctic Monkeys, Villagers and the Stone Roses!). I saw a good, intelligent man with big dreams and a good track record of fulfilling them.

Needless then to say I was thrilled when it was announced that us Irish fans would get to spend time dream chasing with him.

Dream chasing

And sometimes it was better than chasing. 1-0 up against Portugal, 3-0 up against Scotland, for the fleeting seconds after the ball left Nathan Collins’ head Vs France – Dreamland was felt. Fortune was never on his side, but the fans at Lansdowne Road certainly were in those moments.

He might have had too many setbacks to stay in his job, but Irish Football should take leaps forwards because of Stephen Kenny’s endeavours. We needed somebody like him when he was appointed and I’m just grateful that it happened.

By showing enough courage to follow his beliefs in the most pressurised and scrutinised of positions, he inspired changes in the fabric of Irish Football culture that others will benefit from.

Tonight we can only thank him for that selfless service.

A deeply decent man.

An Irish Football legend.

Thank you for your work.