Investigation launched after man allegedly directs headbutt at Roy Keane

Fan alleged to have thrown a headbutt at Roy Keane during Arsenal Vs Manchester United.

An investigation has been launched after a fan was alleged to have directed a headbutt at Roy Keane during Sunday’s match between Arsenal and Manchester United.

Roy Keane was working for Sky Sports along with fellow pundits Micah Richards and Theo Walcott when the incident took place.

Reports suggest that the altercation occured while the match was still ongoing. Arsenal went on to win the rivalry 3-1 but the game was evenly balanced at 1-1 when the Sky team were making their way pitchside for post-match analysis.

Man alleged to have assaulted Roy Keane

It was then that Keane was confronted by a fan and the aftermath was recorded in a widely circulated social media video on Sunday evening.

The short clip shows Keane’s co-worker Richards attempting to defuse the situation and, according to The Athletic, Keane was startled but did not react aggressively.

Richards demanded for the man to apologise as the altercation spilled out into the hospitality area before the aggressor fled the scene.

Micah Richards was not having it omds 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/bjXnmzsljq — Sjayy 🎱 (@sjayy24s) September 3, 2023

Investigation.

The Metropolitan Police said no arrests have been made at this time but they are investigating an alleged assault:

“Police are investigating following an assault that is alleged to have occurred at the Emirates Stadium during an Arsenal v Manchester United match on Sunday, 3 September.

“There have been no arrests. Inquiries are ongoing.”

A Sky Sports spokesperson said: “We understand the police are investigating an alleged assault by a member of the public immediately preceding the footage circulating on social media.

“In the footage seen, Micah Richards was acting to defuse a situation.”

[mc4wp_form id="442993"]

Read More About: Roy Keane