Report: Real Madrid among clubs targeting Ireland underage star

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid target Ireland teenager.

A report from the Irish Independent suggests that Madrid rivals Real and Atletico are among the clubs interested in signing Ireland underage international Naj Razi.

Razi was the star of the Ireland under-17s’ run to the Euros knockout stages last summer and has made four appearances for Shamrock Rovers this season, including two in the UEFA Conference League.

Due to Brexit restrictions, Razi is unable to move to a UK club until he turns eighteen, but there is nothing stopping him from moving to Spain or any other EU country if he so chooses.

Outstanding run from Ike Orazi (Shamrock Rovers, 15) 🔥 Tidy finish from Naj Razi (Shamrock Rovers, 16) 🎯 A good day for the Ireland U17s as they defeated Hungary 1-0.#COYBIGpic.twitter.com/ETord0W7WT — Kenny's Kids (@IrelandRadar) February 9, 2023

Madrid clubs eye Ireland teenager Naj Razi.

With the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea keen on his signature, the 17-year-old could however choose to stay in the League of Ireland for another year in order to land a Premier League move instead.

Although a similar Shamrock Rovers product, Kevin Zefi, chose to move to Inter Milan at a similar juncture in his career, other top League of Ireland prospects such as Sam Curtis and Adam Murphy (both St Pat’s) have opted to remain at home until 18.

Should Razi choose the same path, there is growing evidence that it will prove a beneficial route.

Both Curtis and Murphy are already full Ireland under-21 internationals and look destined to land good moves to England this winter.