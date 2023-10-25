Michael Obafemi makes return to action after serious hamstring injury

Michael Obafemi makes long-awaited return from injury.

Ireland striker Michael Obafemi has returned to action after missing the last four months of football because of injury.

The 23-year-old suffered a hamstring injury while playing for Ireland against Gibraltar in June and required surgery to address the problem.

He missed Ireland’s last two international windows as a result and his absence was felt as the Boys in Green won just one their last four games this autumn.

Obafemi steps up his recovery.

Thankfully however, Obafemi now looks well on the road to recovery as he featured for Burnley’s under-21’s side this Tuesday as they took on Blackburn Rovers at Gawthrope.

The former Swansea striker made 14 appearances as Burnley won the Championship last season but is yet to feature in the Premier League for Vincent Kompany’s Clarets because of his injury issues.

It is unknown at this stage whether he will get that chance before the next Ireland games against the Netherlands and New Zealand, but Ireland would surely welcome his firepower to the squad if available.