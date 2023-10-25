Michael Obafemi makes return to action after serious hamstring injury

Michael Obafemi makes long-awaited return from injury.
Ireland striker Michael Obafemi has returned to action after missing the last four months of football because of injury.
The 23-year-old suffered a hamstring injury while playing for Ireland against Gibraltar in June and required surgery to address the problem.
He missed Ireland’s last two international windows as a result and his absence was felt as the Boys in Green won just one their last four games this autumn.
Obafemi steps up his recovery.
Thankfully however, Obafemi now looks well on the road to recovery as he featured for Burnley’s under-21’s side this Tuesday as they took on Blackburn Rovers at Gawthrope.
The former Swansea striker made 14 appearances as Burnley won the Championship last season but is yet to feature in the Premier League for Vincent Kompany’s Clarets because of his injury issues.
It is unknown at this stage whether he will get that chance before the next Ireland games against the Netherlands and New Zealand, but Ireland would surely welcome his firepower to the squad if available.
🗞️The U21s take three points at home against Blackburn Rovers today.
Read our match report👇https://t.co/FeITJwTVR0 pic.twitter.com/wOfX5nkFUf
— Burnley FC Academy (@ClaretsAcademy) October 24, 2023
Surgery.
“Surgery went well yesterday and I’m feeling good,” Obafemi wrote on his Instagram account after undergoing surgery over the summer.
“Time to rest but I can’t wait to be back on the pitch with the boys and to see you Clarets soon!
“Thank you to the medical team, doctors and nurses who have been with me every step of the way.”
Obafemi has eleven caps for Ireland with two goals, His first came from long-range in the 3-0 Nations League win over Scotland in June 2022 and his second helped Ireland to a 3-2 over Armenia a couple of months later.
It will be interesting to see how important Obafemi will be at international level in the coming years, considering the level of competition in attacking areas.