LOI Radar: Tracking the League Of Ireland’s underage prospects

Ireland underage internationals in the League of Ireland. 

Welcome to ‘LOI Radar‘ your weekly hub for tracking Republic of Ireland underage prospects who play in the League of Ireland.

Listed beside the players’ names is the oldest Ireland underage level they have played or trained with over the last 12 months.

To make suggestions or edits please see the text box at the end of this page. This is a community resource so feel free to contribute!

Last updated 17:00 22/10/2023

Bohemians: 

Derinsola Adewale (DF, U19): Not involved

Luca Cailloce (CB, U17): Not involved

Fiachra Coffey (RB, U17): Not involved

Joe Collins (GK, U19): Not involved

Billy Gilmore (CM, U19): Not involved 

Chris Lotefa (ST, U19): Not involved

Jake McCormack (CB, U19): Not involved

James McManus (CM, U19): Sub Vs St Pat’s, intro 38′, 2-0 loss

Taylor Mooney (CM, U19): Not involved

Finn Cowper Gray (RB, U18): Not involved

Ruadhan Kane (CB,U18): Not involved

Sean McCarthy (CB, U17): Not involved

Daniel McGrath (CM, U17):  Not involved

Nickson Okosun (ST, U17): Not involved

Cork City:

Tiernan Brooks (GK, U21): Sub Vs UCD, unused

Jimmy Corcoran (GK, U21): Not involved

Zack Dunne (CM, U19): Not involved

Josh Fitzpatrick (LW, U19): Sub Vs UCD, unused

John O’Donovan (CB, U19): Not involved

Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh (CM, U18): Start Vs UCD, one goal, 2-0 win

Eanna Fitzgerald (CM, U18): Not involved

Liam Murray (CM, U18): Not involved

Matthew Murray (CM, U17): Not involved

Jaden Umeh (LW, U17): Not involved

Derry City: 

Conor Barr (CB, U19): Not involved

Fintan Doherty, (GK, U18): Not involved

Drogheda:

Warren Davis (LW, U19): Start Vs Shamrock Rovers

Evan Weir (CB, U21): Start Vs Shamrock Rovers

Andrew Wogan,(GK, U19): Start Vs Shamrock Rovers

Dundalk:

Oisin Coleman (CM, U19): Not involved

Anthony Mayo (ST, U19): Not involved

Senan Mullen (CM, U18): Start Vs Sligo, 2-0 win

Shamrock Rovers: 

Johnny Kenny (ST, U21): Start Vs Drogheda, one goal 

Sean Carey (CB, U19): Not involved

Kieran Cruise (LB, U19): Not involved

Carl Lennox (CB, U19): Not involved

Gideon Tetteh (LW, U18): Not involved

Cory O’Sullivan (LB, U17): Not involved

John O’Sullivan (LB, U17): Not involved

Naj Razi (AM, U17): Sub Vs Drogheda

James Roche (CB, U17): Not involved

Freddie Turley (CM, U17): Not involved

Shelbourne: 

Gbemi Arubi (ST, U18): Sub Vs Derry, intro 85′, 0-0 draw

Evan Caffrey (CM, U21): Sub Vs Derry, intro 31′, 0- draw

Jamie Gamble (GK, U17): Not involved

Jad Hakiki (AM, U19): Not involved

Gavin Hodgins (ST, U19): Not involved

Taylor McCarthy (CB, U17): Not involved

Stephen Mohan (CM, U18): Not involved

Harvey Nugent (CM, U19): Not involved

David Toure (CB, U19): Sub Vs Derry, unused

Sligo Rovers:

Eli Rooney (DF, U19): Not involved

Conor Walsh (GK, U19):Start Vs Dundalk, 2-0 loss

St Patrick’s Athletic: 

James Byrne (CM, U19): Not involved

Conor Carty (ST, U21): Start Vs Bohemians, one goal, 2-0 win

Sam Curtis (RB, U21): Start Vs Bohemians, 2-0 win

Kian Leavy (AM, U21): Start Vs Bohemians, 2-0 win

Jay McGrath (CB, U21): Sub Vs Bohemians, unused

Adam Murphy (CM, U21): Sub Vs Bohemians intro 77′, 2-0 win

Jason Florain (ST, U19): Not involved

Darius Lipsiuc (CM, U19): Not invovled

Tommy Lonergan (ST, U19): Sub Vs Bohemians, unused

Sean McHale (CB, U18): Not involved

Luke O’Brien (LB, U18): Not involved

Rhys Bartley (CM, U17): Not involved

Anthony Dodd (CM, U17): Not involved

Sean Hayden (CB, U17): Not involved

Sean Mackey (CB, U17): Not involved

Mason Melia (ST, U17): Sub Vs Bohemians, intro 85′, 2-0 win

Taylor Mooney (ST, U17): Not involved

UCD:

Matthew Alonge (CM, U19): Sub Vs Cork City, intro 63′, 2-0 loss

Eanna Clancy (CB, U19): Start Vs Cork City, 2-0 loss

Jesse Dempsey (LB, U19): Start Vs Cork City, 2-0 loss

Jake Doyle (ST, U19): Start Vs Cork City, 2-0 loss

Luke O’Regan (CM, U19): Sub Vs Cork City, intro 57′, 2-0 loss

Daniel Babb (RB, U17): Start Vs Cork City, 2-0 loss

LOI Radar: First Division

Bray Wanderers 

Billy O’Neill (WG, U16): Sub Vs Finn Harps, intro 84′, 1-1 draw

Cobh Ramblers: 

Tiernan O’Brien (ST, U19): Not involved

Michael McCarthy (RB, U19): Not involved

Finn Harps 

Aaron McLaughlin (AM, U17): Start Vs Bray Wanderers, 1-1 draw

Oisin Cooney (GK, U16): Start Vs Bray Wanderers, 1- 1 draw

Galway United 

Steven Healy (CM, U19): Sub Vs Wexford, intro 74′, 2-0 win

David Tarmey (ST, U19): Sub Vs Wexford, unused

Mikey McCullagh  (CM, U19): Not involved

Kieran McDonagh (GK, U19): Not involved

Adam O’Halloran (CB, U17): Not involved

Kerry FC

Kennedy Amechi (ST, U19): Sub Vs Cobh, intro 58′, one goal, 1-1 draw

Darragh Foley:N/A

Longford Town:

Lewis Temple (CB, U19): Start Vs Athlone, 0-0 draw

Waterford: 

Harry Nevin (RB, U19): Sub Vs Treaty, unused

Anthony Adenepo (CM, U19): N/A

Harvey Warren (LB, U19): N/A

Romeo Akachukwu (CM, U17): Start Vs Treaty United, 2-0 win

Jason Healy (GK. U17): N/A

Wexford

Owen Mason (GK, U21): Not involved

Kian Corbally (CM, U19): Not involved

Eoin Kenny: (ST, U19): Start Vs Galway, 2-0 loss

James Crawford (LB, U19): Sub Vs Galway, intro 46′, 2-0 loss

Luke Browne (CB, U18): Not involved

Kaylem Harnett (RB, U17): Not involved

Feedback.

You can improve this Kenny’s Kids and Pundit Arena service by suggesting edits so please feel welcome to do so.

Ronan Calvert

Editor of Pundit Arena with a special interest in Irish Football.
