LOI Radar: Tracking the League Of Ireland’s underage prospects
Ireland underage internationals in the League of Ireland.
Welcome to ‘LOI Radar‘ your weekly hub for tracking Republic of Ireland underage prospects who play in the League of Ireland.
Listed beside the players’ names is the oldest Ireland underage level they have played or trained with over the last 12 months.
To make suggestions or edits please see the text box at the end of this page. This is a community resource so feel free to contribute!
Last updated 17:00 22/10/2023
Bohemians:
Derinsola Adewale (DF, U19): Not involved
Luca Cailloce (CB, U17): Not involved
Fiachra Coffey (RB, U17): Not involved
Joe Collins (GK, U19): Not involved
Billy Gilmore (CM, U19): Not involved
Chris Lotefa (ST, U19): Not involved
Jake McCormack (CB, U19): Not involved
James McManus (CM, U19): Sub Vs St Pat’s, intro 38′, 2-0 loss
Substitution for Bohemians as Keith Buckley is forced off injured and replaced by James McManus.
🔴⚫️0-0🟡⚫️
— Bohemian Football Club (@bfcdublin) October 20, 2023
Taylor Mooney (CM, U19): Not involved
Finn Cowper Gray (RB, U18): Not involved
Ruadhan Kane (CB,U18): Not involved
Sean McCarthy (CB, U17): Not involved
Daniel McGrath (CM, U17): Not involved
Nickson Okosun (ST, U17): Not involved
Cork City:
Tiernan Brooks (GK, U21): Sub Vs UCD, unused
Jimmy Corcoran (GK, U21): Not involved
Zack Dunne (CM, U19): Not involved
Josh Fitzpatrick (LW, U19): Sub Vs UCD, unused
John O’Donovan (CB, U19): Not involved
Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh (CM, U18): Start Vs UCD, one goal, 2-0 win
Always ready…
Joe O'Brien-Whitmarsh hits a rebound to open the scoring for Cork City in their 2-0 win over UCD earlier today 👇#LOI | #UCDCOR pic.twitter.com/esFKHLGybA
— League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) October 22, 2023
Eanna Fitzgerald (CM, U18): Not involved
Liam Murray (CM, U18): Not involved
Matthew Murray (CM, U17): Not involved
Jaden Umeh (LW, U17): Not involved
Derry City:
Conor Barr (CB, U19): Not involved
Fintan Doherty, (GK, U18): Not involved
Drogheda:
Warren Davis (LW, U19): Start Vs Shamrock Rovers
Evan Weir (CB, U21): Start Vs Shamrock Rovers
Andrew Wogan,(GK, U19): Start Vs Shamrock Rovers
Dundalk:
Oisin Coleman (CM, U19): Not involved
Anthony Mayo (ST, U19): Not involved
Senan Mullen (CM, U18): Start Vs Sligo, 2-0 win
What a week it has been for Cootehill man Senan Mullen.
Having made his Republic of Ireland U19 debut against Scotland last week before starting in the 3-0 win over the Faroe Islands last Saturday, the midfielder makes his first senior start for Dundalk tonight having made his…
— James Rogers (@jamesrogersie) October 20, 2023
Shamrock Rovers:
Johnny Kenny (ST, U21): Start Vs Drogheda, one goal
Sean Carey (CB, U19): Not involved
Kieran Cruise (LB, U19): Not involved
Carl Lennox (CB, U19): Not involved
Gideon Tetteh (LW, U18): Not involved
Cory O’Sullivan (LB, U17): Not involved
John O’Sullivan (LB, U17): Not involved
Naj Razi (AM, U17): Sub Vs Drogheda
James Roche (CB, U17): Not involved
Freddie Turley (CM, U17): Not involved
Shelbourne:
Gbemi Arubi (ST, U18): Sub Vs Derry, intro 85′, 0-0 draw
Evan Caffrey (CM, U21): Sub Vs Derry, intro 31′, 0- draw
Jamie Gamble (GK, U17): Not involved
Jad Hakiki (AM, U19): Not involved
Gavin Hodgins (ST, U19): Not involved
Taylor McCarthy (CB, U17): Not involved
Stephen Mohan (CM, U18): Not involved
Harvey Nugent (CM, U19): Not involved
David Toure (CB, U19): Sub Vs Derry, unused
Sligo Rovers:
Eli Rooney (DF, U19): Not involved
Conor Walsh (GK, U19):Start Vs Dundalk, 2-0 loss
St Patrick’s Athletic:
James Byrne (CM, U19): Not involved
Conor Carty (ST, U21): Start Vs Bohemians, one goal, 2-0 win
Two fabulous balls – one after the other – from Sam Curtis to set up a St Pat's goal last night 🇮🇪⚽👏

Only 17.
Only 17.#COYBIGpic.twitter.com/HI0q4zp5bZ
— Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) October 21, 2023
Sam Curtis (RB, U21): Start Vs Bohemians, 2-0 win
Kian Leavy (AM, U21): Start Vs Bohemians, 2-0 win
Jay McGrath (CB, U21): Sub Vs Bohemians, unused
Adam Murphy (CM, U21): Sub Vs Bohemians intro 77′, 2-0 win
Jason Florain (ST, U19): Not involved
Darius Lipsiuc (CM, U19): Not invovled
Tommy Lonergan (ST, U19): Sub Vs Bohemians, unused
Sean McHale (CB, U18): Not involved
Luke O’Brien (LB, U18): Not involved
Rhys Bartley (CM, U17): Not involved
Anthony Dodd (CM, U17): Not involved
Sean Hayden (CB, U17): Not involved
Sean Mackey (CB, U17): Not involved
Mason Melia (ST, U17): Sub Vs Bohemians, intro 85′, 2-0 win
Taylor Mooney (ST, U17): Not involved
UCD:
Matthew Alonge (CM, U19): Sub Vs Cork City, intro 63′, 2-0 loss
Eanna Clancy (CB, U19): Start Vs Cork City, 2-0 loss
Jesse Dempsey (LB, U19): Start Vs Cork City, 2-0 loss
Jake Doyle (ST, U19): Start Vs Cork City, 2-0 loss
Luke O’Regan (CM, U19): Sub Vs Cork City, intro 57′, 2-0 loss
Daniel Babb (RB, U17): Start Vs Cork City, 2-0 loss
LOI Radar: First Division
Bray Wanderers
Billy O’Neill (WG, U16): Sub Vs Finn Harps, intro 84′, 1-1 draw
🚨 ʜɪꜱᴛᴏʀʏ ᴍᴀᴋᴇʀ 🚨
Billy O’Neill become the clubs youngest ever first team player at 15 years and 222 days old.#Seagulls 🟢⚪️ pic.twitter.com/bKbWvuI71R
— Bray Wanderers FC (@BrayWanderers) October 20, 2023
Cobh Ramblers:
Tiernan O’Brien (ST, U19): Not involved
Michael McCarthy (RB, U19): Not involved
Finn Harps
Aaron McLaughlin (AM, U17): Start Vs Bray Wanderers, 1-1 draw
Oisin Cooney (GK, U16): Start Vs Bray Wanderers, 1- 1 draw
Congratulations to Harps Keeper Oisin Cooney on making his senior debut last night vs Bray Wanderers

Just the beginning for the 16 year old 👏👏
Just the beginning for the 16 year old 👏👏#UTH🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/KMBwTCjJEg
— Finn Harps FC (@FinnHarpsFC) October 21, 2023
Galway United
Steven Healy (CM, U19): Sub Vs Wexford, intro 74′, 2-0 win
David Tarmey (ST, U19): Sub Vs Wexford, unused
Mikey McCullagh (CM, U19): Not involved
Kieran McDonagh (GK, U19): Not involved
Adam O’Halloran (CB, U17): Not involved
Kerry FC
Kennedy Amechi (ST, U19): Sub Vs Cobh, intro 58′, one goal, 1-1 draw
How are we this morning lads? 🟢⚪️
A late late equaliser from Kennedy Amechi means we end the season on double figures#WeAreKerryFC pic.twitter.com/TpUZb9lbW7
— Kerry Football Club (@KerryFC) October 21, 2023
Darragh Foley:N/A
Longford Town:
Lewis Temple (CB, U19): Start Vs Athlone, 0-0 draw
Waterford:
Harry Nevin (RB, U19): Sub Vs Treaty, unused
Anthony Adenepo (CM, U19): N/A
Harvey Warren (LB, U19): N/A
Romeo Akachukwu (CM, U17): Start Vs Treaty United, 2-0 win
Jason Healy (GK. U17): N/A
Wexford:
Owen Mason (GK, U21): Not involved
Kian Corbally (CM, U19): Not involved
Eoin Kenny: (ST, U19): Start Vs Galway, 2-0 loss
Don Deacy ❤️ Stephen Kenny at Galway United v Wexford
— Paul O’Brien (@PGaillimh) October 20, 2023
James Crawford (LB, U19): Sub Vs Galway, intro 46′, 2-0 loss
Luke Browne (CB, U18): Not involved
Kaylem Harnett (RB, U17): Not involved
