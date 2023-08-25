LOI Radar: Tracking the League Of Ireland’s underage prospects

Ireland underage internationals in the League of Ireland.

Welcome to ‘LOI Radar‘ your weekly hub for tracking Republic of Ireland underage prospects who play in the League of Ireland.

Listed beside the players’ names is the oldest Ireland underage level they have played or trained with over the last 12 months.

To make suggestions or edits please see the text box at the end of this page. This is a community resource so feel free to contribute!

Last updated 15:£0 25/08/2023

Bohemians:

Derinsola Adewale (DF, U19): Not involved

Joe Collins (GK, U19): Not involved

Billy Gilmore (CM, U19): Not involved

Chris Lotefa (ST, U19): Not involved

Jake McCormack (CB, U19): Not involved

James McManus (CM, U19):

Taylor Mooney (CM, U19): Not involved

Finn Cowper Gray (RB, U18): Not involved

Ruadhan Kane (CB,U18): Not involved

Sean McCarthy (CB, U17): Not involved

Daniel McGrath (CM, U17): Not involved

Nickson Okosun (ST, U17): Not involved

Cork City:

Tiernan Brooks (GK, U21); Not involved

Jimmy Corcoran (GK, U21):

Zack Dunne (CM, U19): Not involved

Josh Fitzpatrick (LW, U19):

John O’Donovan (CB, U19):

Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh (CM, U18): Not involved

Eanna Fitzgerald (CM, U18): Not involved

Liam Murray (CM, U18): Not involved

Matthew Murray (CM, U17): Not involved

Derry City:

Conor Barr (CB, U19): N/A

Fintan Doherty, (GK, U18): N/A

Drogheda:

Andrew Wogan,(GK, U19): N/A

Dundalk:

Oisin Coleman (CM, U19): Not involved

Anthony Mayo (ST, U19): Not involved

Senan Mullen (CM, U18): Not involved

Shamrock Rovers:

Johnny Kenny (ST, U21):

Sean Carey (CB, U19): Not involved

Kieran Cruise (LB, U19):

Justin Ferizaj (CM, U19): Not involved

Carl Lennox (CB, U19) Not involved

Gideon Tetteh (LW, U18): Not involved

Ike Orazi (LW, U17): Not involved

Cory O’Sullivan (LB, U17): Not involved

John O’Sullivan (LB, U17): Not involved

Naj Razi (AM, U17):

Freddie Turley (CM, U17): Not involved

Shelbourne:

Evan Caffrey (CM, U21):

Jad Hakiki (AM, U19):

Gavin Hodgins (ST, U19): Not involved

Harvey Nugent (CM, U19): Not involved

David Toure (CB, U19):

Gbemi Arubi (ST, U18):

Stephen Mohan (CM, U18): Not involved

Jamie Gamble (GK, U17): Not involved

Sligo Rovers:

Eli Rooney (DF, U19): Not involved

Conor Walsh (GK, U19):

St Patrick’s Athletic:

Conor Carty (ST, U21):

Sam Curtis (RB, U21):

Kian Leavy (AM, U21):

Jay McGrath (CB, U21):

Adam Murphy (CM, U21):

Jason Florain (ST, U19): Not involved

Darius Lipsiuc (CM, U19): Not involved

Tommy Lonergan (ST, U19):

Sean McHale (CB, U18): Not involved

Luke O’Brien (LB, U18): Not involved

Rhys Bartley (CM, U17): Not involved

Anthony Dodd (CM, U17): Not involved

Sean Hayden (CB, U17): Not involved

Sean Mackey (CB, U17): Not involved

Mason Melia (ST, U17):

Taylor Mooney (ST, U17): Not involved

UCD:

Matthew Alonge (CM, U19): Not involved

Eanna Clancy (CB, U19):Not involved

Jake Doyle (ST, U19):

Alex Nolan (ST, U19): Not involved

Luke O’Regan (CM, U19):

Daniel Babb (RB, U17): Not involved

LOI Radar: First Division

Cobh Ramblers:

Tiernan O’Brien (ST, U19):

Michael McCarthy (CB, U19):

Finn Harps

Aaron McLaughlin (AM, U17):

Oisin Cooney (GK, U16): Not involved

Galway United

Steven Healy (CM, U19): Not involved

David Tarmey (ST, U19):

Mikey McCullagh (CM, U19): Not involved

Kieran McDonagh (GK, U19): Not involved

Adam O’Halloran (CB, U17): Not involved

Kerry FC

Kennedy Amechi (ST, U19):

Darragh Foley: Not involved

Longford Town:

Lewis Temple (CB, U19): N/A

Waterford:

Harry Nevin (RB, U19): Not involved

Anthony Adenepo (CM, U19): Not involved

Harvey Warren (LB, U19): Not involved

Romeo Akachukwu (CM, U17):

Jason Healy (GK. U17): Not involved

Wexford:

Owen Mason (GK, U19):

Kian Corbally (CM, U19):

Eoin Kenny: (ST, U19):

James Crawford (LB, U19):

Luke Browne (CB, U18):

Kaylem Harnett (RB, U17): Not involved

Feedback.

You can improve this Kenny’s Kids and Pundit Arena service by suggesting edits so please feel welcome to do so.

<a href="https://munsterhaka1.survey.fm/leave-a-suggestion">View Survey</a>

[mc4wp_form id="442993"]

Read More About: Irish Football, League of Ireland, LOI Radar