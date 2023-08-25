LOI Radar: Tracking the League Of Ireland’s underage prospects

Ireland underage internationals in the League of Ireland.
Welcome to ‘LOI Radar‘ your weekly hub for tracking Republic of Ireland underage prospects who play in the League of Ireland.
Listed beside the players’ names is the oldest Ireland underage level they have played or trained with over the last 12 months.
To make suggestions or edits please see the text box at the end of this page. This is a community resource so feel free to contribute!
Last updated 15:£0 25/08/2023
Bohemians:
Derinsola Adewale (DF, U19): Not involved
Joe Collins (GK, U19): Not involved
Billy Gilmore (CM, U19): Not involved
Chris Lotefa (ST, U19): Not involved
Jake McCormack (CB, U19): Not involved
James McManus (CM, U19):
Taylor Mooney (CM, U19): Not involved
Finn Cowper Gray (RB, U18): Not involved
Ruadhan Kane (CB,U18): Not involved
Sean McCarthy (CB, U17): Not involved
Daniel McGrath (CM, U17): Not involved
Nickson Okosun (ST, U17): Not involved
Cork City:
Tiernan Brooks (GK, U21); Not involved
Jimmy Corcoran (GK, U21):
Zack Dunne (CM, U19): Not involved
Josh Fitzpatrick (LW, U19):
John O’Donovan (CB, U19):
Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh (CM, U18): Not involved
Eanna Fitzgerald (CM, U18): Not involved
Liam Murray (CM, U18): Not involved
Matthew Murray (CM, U17): Not involved
Derry City:
Conor Barr (CB, U19): N/A
Fintan Doherty, (GK, U18): N/A
Drogheda:
Andrew Wogan,(GK, U19): N/A
Dundalk:
Oisin Coleman (CM, U19): Not involved
Anthony Mayo (ST, U19): Not involved
Senan Mullen (CM, U18): Not involved
Shamrock Rovers:
Johnny Kenny (ST, U21):
Sean Carey (CB, U19): Not involved
Kieran Cruise (LB, U19):
Justin Ferizaj (CM, U19): Not involved
Carl Lennox (CB, U19) Not involved
Gideon Tetteh (LW, U18): Not involved
Ike Orazi (LW, U17): Not involved
Cory O’Sullivan (LB, U17): Not involved
John O’Sullivan (LB, U17): Not involved
Naj Razi (AM, U17):
Freddie Turley (CM, U17): Not involved
Shelbourne:
Evan Caffrey (CM, U21):
Jad Hakiki (AM, U19):
Gavin Hodgins (ST, U19): Not involved
Harvey Nugent (CM, U19): Not involved
David Toure (CB, U19):
Gbemi Arubi (ST, U18):
Stephen Mohan (CM, U18): Not involved
Jamie Gamble (GK, U17): Not involved
Sligo Rovers:
Eli Rooney (DF, U19): Not involved
Conor Walsh (GK, U19):
St Patrick’s Athletic:
Conor Carty (ST, U21):
Sam Curtis (RB, U21):
Kian Leavy (AM, U21):
Jay McGrath (CB, U21):
Adam Murphy (CM, U21):
Jason Florain (ST, U19): Not involved
Darius Lipsiuc (CM, U19): Not involved
Tommy Lonergan (ST, U19):
Sean McHale (CB, U18): Not involved
Luke O’Brien (LB, U18): Not involved
Rhys Bartley (CM, U17): Not involved
Anthony Dodd (CM, U17): Not involved
Sean Hayden (CB, U17): Not involved
Sean Mackey (CB, U17): Not involved
Mason Melia (ST, U17):
Taylor Mooney (ST, U17): Not involved
UCD:
Matthew Alonge (CM, U19): Not involved
Eanna Clancy (CB, U19):Not involved
Jake Doyle (ST, U19):
Alex Nolan (ST, U19): Not involved
Luke O’Regan (CM, U19):
Daniel Babb (RB, U17): Not involved
LOI Radar: First Division
Cobh Ramblers:
Tiernan O’Brien (ST, U19):
Michael McCarthy (CB, U19):
Finn Harps
Aaron McLaughlin (AM, U17):
Oisin Cooney (GK, U16): Not involved
Galway United
Steven Healy (CM, U19): Not involved
David Tarmey (ST, U19):
Mikey McCullagh (CM, U19): Not involved
Kieran McDonagh (GK, U19): Not involved
Adam O’Halloran (CB, U17): Not involved
Kerry FC
Kennedy Amechi (ST, U19):
Darragh Foley: Not involved
Longford Town:
Lewis Temple (CB, U19): N/A
Waterford:
Harry Nevin (RB, U19): Not involved
Anthony Adenepo (CM, U19): Not involved
Harvey Warren (LB, U19): Not involved
Romeo Akachukwu (CM, U17):
Jason Healy (GK. U17): Not involved
Wexford:
Owen Mason (GK, U19):
Kian Corbally (CM, U19):
Eoin Kenny: (ST, U19):
James Crawford (LB, U19):
Luke Browne (CB, U18):
Kaylem Harnett (RB, U17): Not involved
Feedback.
You can improve this Kenny’s Kids and Pundit Arena service by suggesting edits so please feel welcome to do so.[mc4wp_form id="442993"]
Read More About: Irish Football, League of Ireland, LOI Radar