LOI Radar: Tracking the League Of Ireland’s underage prospects
Ireland underage internationals in the League of Ireland.
Welcome to ‘LOI Radar‘ your weekly hub for tracking Republic of Ireland underage prospects who play in the League of Ireland.
Listed beside the players’ names is the oldest Ireland underage level they have played or trained with over the last 12 months.
To make suggestions or edits please see the text box at the end of this page. This is a community resource so feel free to contribute!
Last updated 16:00 27/10/2023
Bohemians:
Derinsola Adewale (DF, U19): Not involved
Luca Cailloce (CB, U17): Not involved
Fiachra Coffey (RB, U17): Not involved
Joe Collins (GK, U19): Not involved
Billy Gilmore (CM, U19): Not involved
Chris Lotefa (ST, U19): Not involved
Jake McCormack (CB, U19): Not involved
James McManus (CM, U19):
Taylor Mooney (CM, U19): Not involved
Finn Cowper Gray (RB, U18): Not involved
Ruadhan Kane (CB,U18): Not involved
Sean McCarthy (CB, U17): Not involved
Daniel McGrath (CM, U17): Not involved
Nickson Okosun (ST, U17): Not involved
Cork City:
Tiernan Brooks (GK, U21):
Jimmy Corcoran (GK, U21): Not involved
Zack Dunne (CM, U19): Not involved
Josh Fitzpatrick (LW, U19):
John O’Donovan (CB, U19): Not involved
Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh (CM, U18):
Eanna Fitzgerald (CM, U18): Not involved
Liam Murray (CM, U18): Not involved
Matthew Murray (CM, U17): Not involved
Jaden Umeh (LW, U17): Not involved
Derry City:
Conor Barr (CB, U19): Not involved
Fintan Doherty, (GK, U18): Not involved
Drogheda:
Warren Davis (LW, U19):
Evan Weir (CB, U21):
Andrew Wogan,(GK, U19):
Dundalk:
Oisin Coleman (CM, U19): Not involved
Anthony Mayo (ST, U19): Not involved
Senan Mullen (CM, U18):
Shamrock Rovers:
Johnny Kenny (ST, U21):
Sean Carey (CB, U19): Not involved
Kieran Cruise (LB, U19): Not involved
Carl Lennox (CB, U19): Not involved
Gideon Tetteh (LW, U18): Not involved
Cory O’Sullivan (LB, U17): Not involved
John O’Sullivan (LB, U17): Not involved
Naj Razi (AM, U17):
James Roche (CB, U17): Not involved
Freddie Turley (CM, U17): Not involved
Shelbourne:
Gbemi Arubi (ST, U18):
Evan Caffrey (CM, U21):
Jamie Gamble (GK, U17): Not involved
Jad Hakiki (AM, U19): Not involved
Gavin Hodgins (ST, U19): Not involved
Taylor McCarthy (CB, U17): Not involved
Stephen Mohan (CM, U18): Not involved
Harvey Nugent (CM, U19): Not involved
David Toure (CB, U19):
Sligo Rovers:
Eli Rooney (DF, U19): Not involved
Conor Walsh (GK, U19):
St Patrick’s Athletic:
James Byrne (CM, U19): Not involved
Conor Carty (ST, U21):
Sam Curtis (RB, U21):
Kian Leavy (AM, U21):
Jay McGrath (CB, U21):
Adam Murphy (CM, U21):
Jason Florain (ST, U19): Not involved
Darius Lipsiuc (CM, U19): Not invovled
Tommy Lonergan (ST, U19):
Sean McHale (CB, U18): Not involved
Luke O’Brien (LB, U18): Not involved
Rhys Bartley (CM, U17): Not involved
Anthony Dodd (CM, U17): Not involved
Sean Hayden (CB, U17): Not involved
Sean Mackey (CB, U17): Not involved
Mason Melia (ST, U17):
Taylor Mooney (ST, U17): Not involved
UCD:
Matthew Alonge (CM, U19):
Eanna Clancy (CB, U19):
Jesse Dempsey (LB, U19):
Jake Doyle (ST, U19):
Luke O’Regan (CM, U19):
Daniel Babb (RB, U17):
LOI Radar: First Division
Bray Wanderers
Billy O’Neill (WG, U16): N/A
Cobh Ramblers:
Tiernan O’Brien (ST, U19):
Michael McCarthy (RB, U19):
Finn Harps
Aaron McLaughlin (AM, U17): N/A
Oisin Cooney (GK, U16): N/A
Galway United
Steven Healy (CM, U19): N/A
David Tarmey (ST, U19): N/A
Mikey McCullagh (CM, U19): N/A
Kieran McDonagh (GK, U19): N/A
Adam O’Halloran (CB, U17): N/A
Kerry FC
Kennedy Amechi (ST, U19): N/A
Darragh Foley: N/A
Longford Town:
Lewis Temple (CB, U19): N/A
Waterford:
Harry Nevin (RB, U19):
Anthony Adenepo (CM, U19):
Harvey Warren (LB, U19):
Romeo Akachukwu (CM, U17):
Jason Healy (GK. U17):
Wexford:
Owen Mason (GK, U21):
Kian Corbally (CM, U19):
Eoin Kenny: (ST, U19):
James Crawford (LB, U19):
Luke Browne (CB, U18):
Kaylem Harnett (RB, U17):