LOI Radar: Tracking the League Of Ireland’s underage prospects

Ireland underage internationals in the League of Ireland.

Welcome to ‘LOI Radar‘ your weekly hub for tracking Republic of Ireland underage prospects who play in the League of Ireland.

Listed beside the players’ names is the oldest Ireland underage level they have played or trained with over the last 12 months.

To make suggestions or edits please see the text box at the end of this page. This is a community resource so feel free to contribute!

Last updated 16:00 27/10/2023

Bohemians:

Derinsola Adewale (DF, U19): Not involved

Luca Cailloce (CB, U17): Not involved

Fiachra Coffey (RB, U17): Not involved

Joe Collins (GK, U19): Not involved

Billy Gilmore (CM, U19): Not involved

Chris Lotefa (ST, U19): Not involved

Jake McCormack (CB, U19): Not involved

James McManus (CM, U19):

Taylor Mooney (CM, U19): Not involved

Finn Cowper Gray (RB, U18): Not involved

Ruadhan Kane (CB,U18): Not involved

Sean McCarthy (CB, U17): Not involved

Daniel McGrath (CM, U17): Not involved

Nickson Okosun (ST, U17): Not involved

Cork City:

Tiernan Brooks (GK, U21):

Jimmy Corcoran (GK, U21): Not involved

Zack Dunne (CM, U19): Not involved

Josh Fitzpatrick (LW, U19):

John O’Donovan (CB, U19): Not involved

Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh (CM, U18):

Eanna Fitzgerald (CM, U18): Not involved

Liam Murray (CM, U18): Not involved

Matthew Murray (CM, U17): Not involved

Jaden Umeh (LW, U17): Not involved

Derry City:

Conor Barr (CB, U19): Not involved

Fintan Doherty, (GK, U18): Not involved

Drogheda:

Warren Davis (LW, U19):

Evan Weir (CB, U21):

Andrew Wogan,(GK, U19):

Dundalk:

Oisin Coleman (CM, U19): Not involved

Anthony Mayo (ST, U19): Not involved

Senan Mullen (CM, U18):

Shamrock Rovers:

Johnny Kenny (ST, U21):

Sean Carey (CB, U19): Not involved

Kieran Cruise (LB, U19): Not involved

Carl Lennox (CB, U19): Not involved

Gideon Tetteh (LW, U18): Not involved

Cory O’Sullivan (LB, U17): Not involved

John O’Sullivan (LB, U17): Not involved

Naj Razi (AM, U17):

James Roche (CB, U17): Not involved

Freddie Turley (CM, U17): Not involved

Shelbourne:

Gbemi Arubi (ST, U18):

Evan Caffrey (CM, U21):

Jamie Gamble (GK, U17): Not involved

Jad Hakiki (AM, U19): Not involved

Gavin Hodgins (ST, U19): Not involved

Taylor McCarthy (CB, U17): Not involved

Stephen Mohan (CM, U18): Not involved

Harvey Nugent (CM, U19): Not involved

David Toure (CB, U19):

Sligo Rovers:

Eli Rooney (DF, U19): Not involved

Conor Walsh (GK, U19):

St Patrick’s Athletic:

James Byrne (CM, U19): Not involved

Conor Carty (ST, U21):

Sam Curtis (RB, U21):

Kian Leavy (AM, U21):

Jay McGrath (CB, U21):

Adam Murphy (CM, U21):

Jason Florain (ST, U19): Not involved

Darius Lipsiuc (CM, U19): Not invovled

Tommy Lonergan (ST, U19):

Sean McHale (CB, U18): Not involved

Luke O’Brien (LB, U18): Not involved

Rhys Bartley (CM, U17): Not involved

Anthony Dodd (CM, U17): Not involved

Sean Hayden (CB, U17): Not involved

Sean Mackey (CB, U17): Not involved

Mason Melia (ST, U17):

Taylor Mooney (ST, U17): Not involved

UCD:

Matthew Alonge (CM, U19):

Eanna Clancy (CB, U19):

Jesse Dempsey (LB, U19):

Jake Doyle (ST, U19):

Luke O’Regan (CM, U19):

Daniel Babb (RB, U17):

LOI Radar: First Division

Bray Wanderers

Billy O’Neill (WG, U16): N/A

Cobh Ramblers:

Tiernan O’Brien (ST, U19):

Michael McCarthy (RB, U19):

Finn Harps

Aaron McLaughlin (AM, U17): N/A

Oisin Cooney (GK, U16): N/A

Galway United

Steven Healy (CM, U19): N/A

David Tarmey (ST, U19): N/A

Mikey McCullagh (CM, U19): N/A

Kieran McDonagh (GK, U19): N/A

Adam O’Halloran (CB, U17): N/A

Kerry FC

Kennedy Amechi (ST, U19): N/A

Darragh Foley: N/A

Longford Town:

Lewis Temple (CB, U19): N/A

Waterford:

Harry Nevin (RB, U19):

Anthony Adenepo (CM, U19):

Harvey Warren (LB, U19):

Romeo Akachukwu (CM, U17):

Jason Healy (GK. U17):

Wexford:

Owen Mason (GK, U21):

Kian Corbally (CM, U19):

Eoin Kenny: (ST, U19):

James Crawford (LB, U19):

Luke Browne (CB, U18):

Kaylem Harnett (RB, U17):