Keith Andrews claims an Irish spy helped Greece ahead of Athens defeat

Keith Andrews made the revelation yesterday at FAI HQ.

Republic of Ireland assistant manager Keith Andrews has suggested that Greece were assisted by an Irish spy before they beat the Boys in Green over the summer.

Speaking to the press on Tuesday, Andrews remarked that Greek boss Gus Poyet might send some “Irish staff working around England” to Ireland’s training facility this week to get an inside line.

The comment. which sparked surprise among the media pack, triggered follow-up questions about whether Poyet did likewise in the away fixture.

Keith Andrews on Gus Poyet getting Irish people in from English club to assist his preparation against Ireland Pre Athens and reckons that had a part to play in Greece knowing Ireland's tactics and system of play in the Euro 2024 qualifier in June. 🗣 @DavidSneyd The full… pic.twitter.com/siTWbn40Fu — Irish Football Fan TV (@irishfantv) October 10, 2023

Andrews suggests an Irish spy helped Greece against Ireland.

Poyet recently boasted that he had a strong knowledge of Ireland’s tactics ahead of their 2-1 win in June but Andrews remarked that the former Sunderland manager’s insight stretched beyond video analysis:

“Well, Gus has a thing where he invites certain people in to watch training pre Athens,” said Andrews. “I am sure that assisted his preparations.

“He is quite cute, very experienced in his preparation. He said certain things post game, he alluded to, he has done his homework…”

“It is out there, it is not me, there was a text off my phone. It is out there, I am sure you will look into it.”

Irish staff allegedly assist Greece.

Very interesting. With Ireland set to face Greece at the Aviva Stadium this Friday, there’s no doubt that Andrews’ comments will add some needle to the occasion.

One question arising though, is whether Ireland will choose to mix up their play this time around to leave any Greek insights redundant.

“In terms of the approach [to the Greece game] in June, it wasn’t rocket science was it?” said Andrews in reference to Poyet knowing Ireland would play with five defenders. “We had played a similar system for a long period of time.

“In terms of this game coming up, I’m not going to say anything here that’s going to jeopardise anything, because I am sure he [Poyet] will be reading, and possibly getting some Irish staff from clubs around England to come in and watch his training session and have an opinion or view of sorts that will maybe help in his game plan.”

