Irish winger Trent Kone-Doherty signs first professional deal with Liverpool

Yesterday we wrote about Shamrock Rovers creator Naj Razi who is drawing attention from the likes of Real Madrid and Arsenal.

The 17-year-old is a nimble dribbler who starred for Ireland at the U17 Euros over the summer and looks destined to have a good future in the game.

But he’s not the only Irish 17-year-old with magic in his boots. Far from it.

Trent Kone-Doherty has signed his first professional contract with #LFC. Congratulations, Trent 👏 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 31, 2023

There’s also Liverpool prospect Trent Kone-Doherty who, despite his age, is already starting for the Reds’ under-21 team in Premier League 2.

The former Derry City academy player has rocketed up the Liverpool ranks since arriving at Merseyside and was today recognised with the ultimate reward.

Announcing the news of Kone-Doherty’s first pro contact this morning, the Liverpool website described him as ‘a winger blessed with skill and pace.

‘He enjoyed a fine first season on Merseyside with the U18s, scoring 11 goals – including three in the UEFA Youth League – before injury brought an early end to his campaign.

‘Kone-Doherty has already trained with Jürgen Klopp’s senior squad and enjoyed youth international recognition from the Republic of Ireland up to U18 level’

Good to see Trent Kone-Doherty (RW, 17) starting for Liverpool U21s today against Leeds U21s. You know you're dealing with a good prospect when they're playing #PL2 football at that age.#COYBIG — Kenny's Kids (@IrelandRadar) October 29, 2023

After years of scarcity in the winger department, the Irish system finally looks to be producing talented wide players again.

Shamrock Rovers recently lost electric left-winger Ike Orazi to Stade de Reims and another one of their products, Kevin Zefi, has just returned from injury for Inter Milan’s under-19 side.

In addition to senior team options Mikey Johnston, Chiedozie Ogbene, Festy Ebosele and Aaron Connolly, as well as under-21 flyers Tony Springett, Rocco Vata, Armstrong Okoflex and Zak Gilsenan, things might just turn out to be okay.

