Ireland U21 international takes a stand during Remembrance Day tribute

Ireland U21 international Killian Phillips decided against taking part in a Remembrance Day tribute.

Wycombe Wanderers midfielder Killian Phillips has people talking online after separating himself from his teammates while they paid a Remembrance Day tribute to fallen British soldiers.

The tribute took place before Wycombe’s 2-2 draw with League One rivals Oxford United but – as seen below – the Dubliner decided he wanted no part in it.

As we well know, he isn’t the first Irishman to take such a stance around this time of year, but it was very interesting to see a 21-year-old have such conviction in his beliefs in front of 10,000 spectators.

🫡 Pre-match tributes for Remembrance Day completed. Now we play! pic.twitter.com/ZS9k3uqWxl — Wycombe Wanderers (@wwfcofficial) October 28, 2023

Remembrance Day criticism.

James McClean, quite famously, decides not to wear a poppy for Britian’s month of remembrance and the Derryman has taken similar stances to Phillips in the past, like when he refused to face the Union Jack.

We can only hope that Phillips never faces half of the vile unjust abuse endured by McClean over the course of his lengthily career, but some of his own fans have already voiced their disappointment online.

James McClean has to face the flag like everybody else, says West Brom boss Tony Pulis http://t.co/SizMJbifRn pic.twitter.com/63VNB2Xqt2 — Expressivus (@expressivus) July 21, 2015

One critical reply read: ‘The form of Killian Phillips is extremely poor. People have every right to their own beliefs but SOME respect must be shown.

‘Pushing away a fellow player who tried to link arms and then continue to stretch and jump around within the last post is unacceptable.’

Other responses were more supportive of the midfielder, however, with this one especially popular:

‘Congratulations to Killian Phillips. Maybe get a history lesson before jumping to criticise him’

Killian Phillips

Phillips is currently on loan at Wycombe from Crystal Palace where he has made an impression at academy level since joining from Drogheda United last year.

He spent time on loan at Shrewsbury Town in the second half of last season and was recognised for industrious displays with the club’s Young Player of the Season award.

Killian Phillips (CM, 20) has made a great impression at Shrewsbury so far 🇮🇪 He improvised well here to assist the winning goal Vs Oxford with a lovely chip 🍟 #COYBIG | #CPFCpic.twitter.com/NH5PsTnP4B — Kenny's Kids (@IrelandRadar) February 5, 2023

Ireland under-21 caps have followed and he looks destined to play a key role for Jim Crawford’s men as they progress through the current European Qualification campaign.