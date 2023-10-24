Everton chairman Bill Kenwright passes away aged 78

Everton chairman Bill Kenwright has sadly passed away aged 78.

Kenwright passed away last night surrounded by his family his friends, according to Evertonfc.com.

The 78-year-old became chairman in 2004 having been a board member with the Toffees since 1989.

Everton chairman Bill Kenwright dies age 78. pic.twitter.com/HuTSDgXEQk — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 24, 2023

RIP Bill Kenwright.

A statement on the club website said:

‘A lifelong Evertonian, he became a board member on October 23, 1989, and then on Boxing Day 1999 his True Blue Holdings consortium acquired the Club.

‘Initially vice-chairman, he succeeded his close friend Sir Philip Carter as Chair in 2004.

Everton Football Club is in mourning following the death of Chairman Bill Kenwright CBE, who passed away peacefully last night aged 78, surrounded by his family and loved ones. — Everton (@Everton) October 24, 2023

Everton remember their chairman.

‘In his 19 seasons as Chairman, the Club secured 12 top eight finishes, including a top four finish in 2005, a run to the 2009 FA Cup final and European qualification on 6 separate occasions.

‘The club has lost a chairman, a leader, a friend, and an inspiration.

‘The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Everton are with his partner Jenny Seagrove, his daughter Lucy Kenwright, grandchildren and everybody who knew and loved him.’

May he rest in peace.