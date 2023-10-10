Breaking: Ireland confirmed as co-host for Euro 2028

Ireland will co-host the 2028 European Championship

UEFA have confirmed that Ireland will co-host Euro 2028 with the United Kingdom.

It is proposed that six games will be played at the Aviva Stadium as part of the five federation tournament, including a quarter-final.

Other games will be held in Belfast, Birmingham, Cardiff, Glasgow, Liverpool, London, Manchester and Liverpool.

🇬🇧➕🇮🇪 CONFIRMED: #EURO2028 will take place in the UK and Republic of Ireland! Proposed venues include Belfast, Birmingham, Cardiff, Dublin, Glasgow, Liverpool, London (x2) Manchester and Newcastle. Congratulations to our confirmed hosts! pic.twitter.com/elnLbjWgam — UEFA (@UEFA) October 10, 2023

Ireland to host Euro 2028.

Football fans knew the bid would be successful since last week when Turkey pulled out of the running.

With that in mind, current Ireland boss Stephen Kenny was asked about the successful bid and its implications last Thursday:

“You’d hope that would lead to grounds throughout the country having improvements rather than one isolated GAA stadium (Casement Park in Belfast),” said Kenny.

“I don’t think it does any harm then, if the Euros are coming and football is at the forefront.

“But I can’t say with certainty that all of a sudden League of Ireland grounds will benefit from the Euros being played.

“I don’t know enough about the inner workings of negotiations with the Government in relation to funding for the stadiums.

“I’m not party to all of those conversations. If the possibilities exist there, the league has great potential now obviously.”

𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗠𝗘𝗗 | 𝗜𝗥𝗘𝗟𝗔𝗡𝗗 & 𝗨𝗞 𝗪𝗜𝗟𝗟 𝗛𝗢𝗦𝗧 𝗨𝗘𝗙𝗔 𝗘𝗨𝗥𝗢 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟴 🇮🇪 Confirmed venues: 𝗗𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗻, Belfast, Birmingham, Cardiff, Glasgow, Liverpool, London (x2) Manchester and Newcastle 🙌 pic.twitter.com/uTjVzB5mhF — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) October 10, 2023

Kenny on Ireland’s successful joint-bid.

“With the changes with Brexit and the challenges that brings, the need for academies to be revitalised and funded in a meaningful way.

“They’re not really funded in any meaningful way and players are still being produced. There’s a lot of great work going on in difficult circumstances.

“Ideally, you would see a bigger picture of negotiations between the Government and the FAI, what a legacy would look like in terms of grounds around the country, linked into the Euros.

FAI statement on Euro 2028 legacy "The FAI and the Government of Ireland are committed to a €6.2m Irish legacy fund which will be earmarked for investment across all facets of our sport." Says fund is in addition to other revenue streams that will be directed back into game — Daniel McDonnell (@McDonnellDan) October 10, 2023

“There’s talk of what it’s worth to the economy. I don’t know, these figures are always contentious, it’s a matter of opinion

“Should we look at it in isolation and say the legacy of that is maybe young people being inspired by having the best players in Europe on their doorstep?

“That’s something, that’s a positive thing. But the chronic underdevelopment over decades of grounds throughout Ireland, in major cities, (they have) been obviously incredibly underfunded.”

[mc4wp_form id="442993"]

Read More About: Euro 2028, Irish Football