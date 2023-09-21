Close sidebar

“Because of me we didn’t win” – Onana takes responsibility after latest Man United defeat

by Ronan Calvert
Onana

Andre Onana apologises after mistake for Man United against Bayern Munich

It’s fair to say Andre Onana has not had the easiest of starts to life with Manchester United.

The former Inter Milan and Ajax ‘keeper joined the Red Devils this summer to replace the long-serving David De Gea between the sticks.

Many felt it was time to move on from De Gea because, while usually reliable with his hands, he wasn’t so useful with his feet. It could be said that new signing Onana has been the exact opposite thus far in a United shirt.

Onana makes error as Untied lose to Bayern Munich

Last night’s Champions League meeting with Bayern Munich saw the Cameroon international make his latest mishap as a Leroy Sane strike beat him all too easily for the first goal of the game.

And, as the match finished with the Germans only winning by one goal in a 4-3 victory, Onana felt he was the reason why his team didn’t get at least a point from the fixture.

Afterwards, the 27-year-old took the unusual step of requesting an interview from broadcasters TNT Sports to make his opinions known:

“It’s difficult to lose this way because in the beginning we started very good,” explained Onana.

“After my mistake we lost control of the game. It’s a difficult situation for us, for me especially because I’m the one who let the team down.

Hands up

“Because of me we didn’t win but we just have to move on. This is the life of the goalkeeper.”

He then elaborated to explain why his mistake was such a key moment: “We were very good on the ball, they didn’t create any chances. The first shot on target I made a mistake so I think it was the key point of the game.

“The team went down because of that mistake. I have to learn from it and be strong, move on.

“It’s not an easy situation but I’m very happy with the comeback of the team, we were fighting until the end.

“I have a lot to prove because my start in Manchester hasn’t been so good, not how I want.

“This was one of my worst games and it’s difficult because we have big ambition. We are a big club and want to win everything.

“It’s a tough time and we have to be together and continue working hard.”

[mc4wp_form id="442993"]

Read More About: , ,

Advertisement
Advertisement

Related posts

Liam Scales performance should make Stephen Kenny weigh up his defensive options

Ireland success was “in spite of Vera” – Diane Caldwell slams former manager

Stephen Kenny to remain in charge for remainder of Ireland’s qualifying campaign

This is a cookie notice. You can replace this cookie notice easily using the theme options from within your WordPress control panel. It will only appear once, with acceptance of the form stored locally.