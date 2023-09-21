“Because of me we didn’t win” – Onana takes responsibility after latest Man United defeat

Andre Onana apologises after mistake for Man United against Bayern Munich

It’s fair to say Andre Onana has not had the easiest of starts to life with Manchester United.

The former Inter Milan and Ajax ‘keeper joined the Red Devils this summer to replace the long-serving David De Gea between the sticks.

Many felt it was time to move on from De Gea because, while usually reliable with his hands, he wasn’t so useful with his feet. It could be said that new signing Onana has been the exact opposite thus far in a United shirt.

"All the blame lays at his door. It's a straight forward save for him." 🤬@laura_woodsy, @rioferdy5 and Paul Scholes look back at a costly error from André Onana…#UCL pic.twitter.com/PyY3DLy9CG — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 20, 2023

Onana makes error as Untied lose to Bayern Munich

Last night’s Champions League meeting with Bayern Munich saw the Cameroon international make his latest mishap as a Leroy Sane strike beat him all too easily for the first goal of the game.

And, as the match finished with the Germans only winning by one goal in a 4-3 victory, Onana felt he was the reason why his team didn’t get at least a point from the fixture.

Afterwards, the 27-year-old took the unusual step of requesting an interview from broadcasters TNT Sports to make his opinions known:

“It’s difficult to lose this way because in the beginning we started very good,” explained Onana. “After my mistake we lost control of the game. It’s a difficult situation for us, for me especially because I’m the one who let the team down.

Hands up

“Because of me we didn’t win but we just have to move on. This is the life of the goalkeeper.” He then elaborated to explain why his mistake was such a key moment: “We were very good on the ball, they didn’t create any chances. The first shot on target I made a mistake so I think it was the key point of the game. “The team went down because of that mistake. I have to learn from it and be strong, move on. “It’s not an easy situation but I’m very happy with the comeback of the team, we were fighting until the end.

“I’m the one who let the team down.” “It’s because of me we didn’t win this game.” “I have to learn from it.” André Onana fronts up to his error as he chats to @julesbreach after Man Utd’s #UCL defeat to Bayern… pic.twitter.com/o2If08XaFR — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 20, 2023

“I have a lot to prove because my start in Manchester hasn’t been so good, not how I want. “This was one of my worst games and it’s difficult because we have big ambition. We are a big club and want to win everything. “It’s a tough time and we have to be together and continue working hard.”

