Report: Wolves ‘close’ to signing £20.5 million-rated Nathan Collins

The Telegraph are reporting that Republic of Ireland centre-back Nathan Collins is ‘close’ to signing for Premier League side Wolves.

Negotiations are said to be ‘progressing well’ between Wolves and Burnley ahead of a £20.5 million move which would spell a Premier League return for the Kildare man.

Collins has been the centre of attention for Ireland supporters this summer with potential transfers to Newcastle, Leicester and Wolves all rumoured following his goal-scoring display away to Ukraine.

The 21-year-old impressed for Burnley last season whenever he featured in the absence of either Ben Mee or James Tarkowski.

Although the Clarets failed to avoid relegation, his performance levels merited a nomination for the Premier League Player of the Month award for April and his international form carried on from there.

Collins started all four of Ireland’s Uefa Nations League fixtures in June, particularly impressing in the 3-0 win over Scotland and the 1-1 away draw with Ukraine, and now looks set for a big future in the green jersey.

A move to Wolves looks like a promising step at this stage in his career – a club that did no harm to Matt Doherty’s career prospects before his switch to Spurs.

Those who know Collins best would back him to emulate Doherty by eventually playing European football for one of England’s ‘big six’, but the level-headed defender will be very much focused on taking it one game at a time at his new home.

The Telegraph also report that Manchester United had genuine interest in the youngster but a ‘firm’ offer never truly materialised.

As a result, Bruno Lage and Wolves look set to avail of Collins’s exciting talent in their attempts to replace the Besiktas-bound Romain Saiss without weakening their defensive foundations.

