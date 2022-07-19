In-form Will Smallbone underlines Premier League ambitions

Will Smallbone is hoping to break into Southampton’s Premier League XI.

Ireland under-21 midfielder Will Smallbone is hoping to force himself into the Southampton team for the upcoming Premier League season following a couple of impressive pre-season performances.

Smallbone starred in Southampton’s friendly draw with Austria Klagenfurt on Monday afternoon and also impressed off the bench against RB Leipzig last Saturday.

The 22-year-old has been played as a ‘number eight’ by manager Ralph Hasenhuttl this summer, a position he says he prefers to the ‘number six’ and ‘number ten’ roles he was assigned last season.

The box-to-box freedom has seen Smallbone produce some of his best Saints performances to date and he now has a great chance of forcing his way into the Austrian’s plans for the new campaign.

Will Smallbone has looked really sharp in both games so far. Think the loose 8 role suits him. Can pick up little pockets of space and thread play together, as he did in his debut against Aston Villa a couple of years ago. Great to see & boosts RH's midfield options#SaintsFC — Jacob Tanswell (@J_Tanswell) July 18, 2022

Smallbone set for Premier League breakthrough?

Burnley, Sunderland and Nottingham Forest are among the clubs rumoured to be interested in taking Smallbone on loan but they might now have to look elsewhere in the wake of some eye-catching displays.

The playmaker was exceptional in the Ireland under-21’s June victories over Montenegro and Bosnia & Herzegovina and that form has flowed into his club career this July to set him up nicely for a big 2022/2023 season.

“There’s not a lot more I can do than just try and do my best when I’m on the pitch and with the chances that I’m given,” Smallbone told HampshireLive on Monday evening.

Will Smallbone has been by far the best #SaintsFC player so far this evening and I’d argue it was the same on Saturday in the second half. Sometimes you have to force yourself into the manager’s plans and Smallbone is doing everything he can to give himself a real chance. — Benjy Nurick (@BenjyNurick) July 18, 2022

“I think with the two games I’ve had I think I’ve tried to do that and I think that can only stand me in good stead going into the season.”

“The first team is always going to be the aim for me. When you come through the academy, your aim is always to first get into the first team and then to nail yourself down as a starter.

“I think I’ve been misfortunate with injuries and without them, I think I maybe could have been a bit closer than I am now.

“But I’m just trying my best to keep going and try and get as close as I can.”

Will Smallbone

Smallbone made his Southampton debut in January 2020 when he came on against Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup.

His Premier League bow came a month later as he featured against Aston Villa, but he would find opportunities difficult to come by for the next twelve months.

A good compilation of Will Smallbone's excellent performance for the Ireland U21s on Friday evening 🇮🇪🔥 The Southampton man has attributes that could help the senior team's cause – but he will need to find regular football first. Forest are interested.pic.twitter.com/IWozHRVsxc — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) June 5, 2022

Matters were made worse in January 2021 when he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament, and only now is he getting back on track for club and country.

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny described Smallbone’s recent under-21 performances as “exceptional” and commented that he “definitely has a future with the senior international team.”

Perhaps his senior Ireland debut will come sooner than anyone expected if Hasenhuttl propels him into the Premier League spotlight next month.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: irish football, Kenny's Kids, southampton, Will Smallbone