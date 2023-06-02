When public figures don’t acknowledge their influence

Jose Mourinho must take blame for Roma fans’ abuse of Anthony Taylor.

The abuse of Europa League final referee Anthony Taylor must be attributed to the unacceptable behaviour of Roma manager Jose Mourinho.

As a true encapsulation of modern society, the big name with the large audience perpetuated a negative sentiment towards a person or group, and the response of the impressionable masses was depressingly predictable.

As much as someone like Mourinho might like to believe his mistakes should be treated as though he is the man on the street, to do so would completely ignore his position of real influence; not just on Roma supporters’ attitudes towards officials but on everyone watching the Europa League final on Wednesday night.

Mourinho actions towards Taylor will have ripple effect.

People have a real social consequence when they have a significant audience and their behaviour should be held accountable to reflect that fact.

These things seep into public psyche and, at a time when the grassroots game already struggles to find enough referees, it would now not be a surprise to see an increase in abuse from coaches and players at a local level this weekend.

Such a depressing video. Anthony Taylor and his family confronted by Roma fans at the airport. Jose Mourinho’s post-match car park antics have lead to scenes like this, make no mistake about it. Why would you bother refereeing? pic.twitter.com/AonGbygXLJ — Daniel Hussey (@DanielHussey2) June 1, 2023

Mourinho loves being the showman and the entertainer. His fiery desire to win at all costs, by way of its very nature, makes him one of the most captivating men in football.

But his failure to control that fire shows a real lack of understanding towards the responsibility that comes with his stardom and status.

There are many perks that come with being a successful manager, player, actor, musician…you name it. It should be a bare minimum to acknowledge your privilege by taking stock and thinking sociologically before acting in a potentially harmful manner.

Jose Mourinho waited outside to call Anthony Taylor a 'f*cking crook' 😳 pic.twitter.com/0BrQfTZL9x — GOAL (@goal) June 1, 2023

Influence.

The longer Mourinho’s toxic tendencies continue, the closer he comes to being the comedian who “says it as it is” and completely ignores the negative social attitudes they inflict on minorities because of “free speech”.

It’s not that “you can’t say anything these days”, it’s that you can’t say anything that will plant harmful seeds in the public’s brains at the expense of others.

Mourinho’s actions were bad but his behaviour and the repercussions are just a snapshot of a wider problem in today’s world.

Jose Mourinho actions and words contributed massively to the disgraceful behaviour towards Antony Taylor. He is a repeat repeat repeat offender . Needs the strongest possible punishment. — Jeff Stelling (@JeffStelling) June 1, 2023

There are many worse offenders across various fields, but the fact that there is direct evidence of Mourinho’s hate manifesting itself in Roma fans makes this a useful example for everyone.

Just because Mourinho can handle the criticism coming his way, doesn’t mean Taylor or this weekend’s under-13s referee can; and the same logic can be applied across more serious issues.

What if there’s a kid who loves Mourinho who thinks it’s okay to fling abuse at officials this weekend?

What if there’s a kid who loves Ricky Gervais who thinks it’s okay to taunt a transgender person this weekend?

No, I don’t want guitar lessons, but I’m worried about those who do.

