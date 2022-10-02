What goes through the mind of a ‘Kenny In’ Ireland fan?

Understanding Stephen Kenny and Ireland.

The bookies predicted for Ireland to pick up three points from their two most recent Nations League games against Scotland and Armenia – and that’s just what happened.

They were two games in which Ireland arrived with a suitable gameplan, two games where Ireland took the lead through John Egan, and two games where Ireland could have come away with more.

But should we be happy?

Kenny and Ireland: Expectations.

I’ll start by saying that Ireland shouldn’t be expected to beat Scotland in 2022 – not with the difference between the players available for the respective nations.

It takes a moment to accept the truth of that fact, as we’re somewhat conditioned to the notion that ‘Ireland’ means ‘Premier League XI Ireland’, that ‘Ireland’ means ‘Robbie Keane Ireland’, but that idea needs an update (and for some more than others).

Ireland lined out in Hampden Park with three Premier League players, seven Championship players and one League One player, while Scotland started the match with seven Premier League players, one Serie A player, one Championship player and two Scottish Premiership players. Think about that for a moment.

Because that’s before you even consider the inexperience of 7/11 of those Irish players as a factor.

I'm sickened but it's the kind of performance that would encourage you given the age of 80% of the team and the stage of the project. Excellent first half but lack of match sharpness for Obafemi/Doherty didn't help in the second as they were subbed off. #COYBIG — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) September 24, 2022

Closing the gap.

Unsurprisingly, from a purely player-orientated focus, Ireland lost the game. Less predictably however, Ireland were agonisingly close to securing a result, only for a big miss from Troy Parrott and a late handball from Alan Browne.

There was very little in the contest, with even Kenny’s biggest critics like Liam Brady and Brian Kerr well impressed by the showing. Any post-match analysis included references to Ireland’s ‘organisation’ and ‘clarity’ – there was a certainty in everything the Boys in Green did.

The gap between Ireland and their opponents was closed by the intelligent instructions of the Irish management team, just as it was against Portugal, Belgium, Hungary and Serbia in the past.

I have to echo Stephen Kelly on RTE comms: Ireland's shape, both in terms of putting pressure on the ball and cutting passing lanes, is top class. #COYBIG — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) September 24, 2022

Kenny and Ireland: Development

The combative, physical and sometimes pragmatic elements to Ireland’s performance pointed to real development in the team. It was a performance in sharp contrast to the Covid-hit 2020 Nations League campaign where Kenny’s side were occasionally accused of being too one dimensional in their idyllic approach.

And on the subject of pragmatism, note that Kenny’s Ireland took three points from their two games against Scotland in 2022. Under Martin O’Neill in 2014, despite the quality of the two teams virtually reversed, Ireland picked up just one point from their two games against the Scots.

It makes you think: If Kenny’s Ireland can compete this well with Scotland when seven of the starting XI are under the age of 24 and playing outside of the top flight, then how good will they be over the next number of years? When they are as experienced as the Irish side that went to Hampden in 2014?

The next step.

I sometimes, somewhat crudely, say to friends “To realise how good Ireland are, you have to realise how bad Ireland are” and this felt especially relevant when Ireland were drawing with Portugal and Serbia, despite the fairly bleak club fortunes of our team.

The use of the word ‘bad’ does feel increasingly unfair with the passage of time though, as players slowly but surely grow into mature professionals, edging their ways up the English football ladder.

Many players who progressed from Kenny’s under-21 team to Kenny’s senior team have begun to excel in the cauldron of international football, thanks to the lessons they are learning from regular club football and their exposure to the international game.

Jayson Molumby now has 16 international caps to his name and he is the prime example of a ‘next generation’ player turning into a warrior for the here and now.

Kenny and Ireland: Molumby an inspiration

It’s fair to say Molumby flattered to deceive in his winless first thirteen games for Ireland as he lacked the discipline, game-awareness and control required to fulfil his important duties on the international stage. His inexperience was obvious, as was his own frustration at his performances.

But those lessons were crucial to Molumby, just as they were for Dara O’Shea, Jason Knight, Troy Parrott and every other young player who endured Kenny’s maiden Nations League campaign in 2020.

Although perhaps not quite ready at the time, the manager still made the decision to expose those players to the international game, knowing that a year or two down the line they would be battle-hardened internationals well ahead of schedule.

And with sensible club transfers running in parallel to those crucial international experiences, Molumby, along with his promising teammates, have started to demonstrate just how far they have come in the passing time.

We mentioned in the last international window how the younger players are really starting to take ownership of this team now. Jayson Molumby and Dara O'Shea starting over Jeff Hendrick and Shane Duffy tonight is another example of it. 7/11 players played for Kenny's U21 side. — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) September 24, 2022

Playing matches every week can develop your skills to an extent, but more importantly, it hones instincts by presenting various different questions requiring various different answers.

This showed as Molumby, who is now a regular for West Bromwich Albion, used all the know-how and intelligence needed to go toe-to-toe with Aston Villa’s John McGinn at Hampden Park, and logic would suggest that the Ireland midfielder, like many of his teammates, will only become increasingly competitive and decreasingly naive as time goes on.

For this reason, there is no longer much risk in dropping the likes of Jeff Hendrick, Conor Hourihane and Alan Browne to the Ireland bench. The reliable Molumby and Knight look more than capable of managing a game for the Boys in Green on their own at this point in the journey – even if they only have a combined age of 44.

Armenia and the low block.

Where Kenny and his coaching team have, quite rightly, received most of their criticism however, has been on the subject of beating lower seeded teams – particularly lower seeded teams who are happy to sit deep and absorb pressure.

And so that old list of minnows rises again: Ireland 0-1 Luxembourg, Ireland 1-1 Azerbaijan, Armenia 1-0 Ireland.

Kenny, throughout his club management career, loved to play with wingers and a creative number ten figure, but with the personnel available to Ireland, he has been forced to architect a wing-back system which maximises the resources available to him.

Those resources include blistering pace up front, energetic midfielders, the talents of Matt Doherty at wing-back and a band of brilliant defenders. What they do not include however is game-changing wingers or an attacking midfielder who can create chances out of nothing.

When you analyse the strengths and weaknesses of the talent pool, it makes perfect sense why Ireland have impressed when playing on the counter-attack and suffered when the opposition are stacked in front of them.

John Egan gives Ireland the lead at the Aviva from Robbie Brady's corner! 🇮🇪⚽️🔥#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/zDI8twp1jP — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) September 27, 2022

Ireland 3-2 Armenia at the Aviva Stadium was the latest instalment of Ireland being challenged by an uber-cautious opposition, but despite the same setting, it turned out to be a very different affair.

For one, Ireland scored three goals. That feels like a corner turned in itself.

Did Kenny drastically change his tactical approach? To the untrained eye: no. The aggressive underlaps from Nathan Collins added an additional dynamic to the Irish attack, but other than that, they appeared to take the same approach as previous matches against similar opposition.

Unlike the other games however, the deadlock was broken early doors as John Egan headed home from a corner. That was much welcomed, but the second goal felt much more important to Ireland.

Michael Obafemi has that bit of class we've so badly needed in these sort of games for so long. #COYBIG — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) September 27, 2022

Michael Obafemi is a player – and maybe Ireland’s only player – who can be a game-changer. The type we prayed for before this summer. The type who can bring the moments of quality required against a stubborn defence.

“The hardest thing is to score goals, that’s the hardest part,” said Kenny on Friday. “We scored three against Armenia, three against Scotland at home, and we looked like we have the capacity, since Michael Obafemi, he has given us the ability to score and create goals.”

His Man of the Match display injected a shot of confidence that the days of Ireland coming away red-faced from similar fixtures could be in the rear view mirror. Between his sharp-shooting and Robbie Brady’s eye for a cross, Ireland looked more dangerous than ever.

Now, if we believe that to be true, we’re looking at an Ireland team who are super competitive against higher seeds and also able to outclass their inferiors. Not bad for a team who, as Kenny says, “will only get better.”

Building depth to sustain performance.

That’s what made Ireland’s collapse after the 70th minute so incredibly infuriating. The hard part of scoring was done and Armenia hadn’t landed a glove all evening. It was entirely unlike the away game against the same opponents.

Ireland weren’t perfect but at 2-0 up with a half an hour to play, everyone in the ground prematurely wondered if it would finish 3-0 or 4-0.

GOAL Rep of Ireland 2-2 Armenia

73' Disaster for Ireland as Armenia pick off a second goal in as many minutes, Spertsyan with the smart finish

#IRLARM #COYBIG #NationsLeague 📺Watch https://t.co/1ncBhUXJWF

📻Listen https://t.co/QHSJNYlfx8

📱 Updates https://t.co/vWFplRobwr pic.twitter.com/omaO7iAjg5 — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) September 27, 2022

As soon as Conor Hourihane entered the fray and occupied the holding midfield role in place of Jayson Molumby, things started to get shaky, however.

First, he vacated his position and failed to track back on transition for Armenia’s first goal, and then he made an individual error to concede the second. Kenny himself admitted that those goals simply do not happen if Josh Cullen is on the pitch:

“A player like him (Cullen), with those defensive instincts, you are unlikely to concede the type of goals we conceded against Armenia. We just have to get that culture of getting back to focusing on keeping clean sheets.”

Time is Kenny’s best friend.

Problematically, Ireland’s bench will continue to be needed moving forward, and in the short-term that could mean more second half collapses. Against both Scotland and Armenia, performance levels dropped noticeably in the absence of Jayson Molumby – and maybe this will be the theme of focus for a while.

Ireland now have the quality to compete with anyone – big or small – but closing games out will come into sharp focus next month when they take on Norway and Malta.

It will be fascinating to see if Hourihane sees gametime, or if Kenny was satisfied enough with Hendrick and Browne last week to give them another shot as first subs.

This pass from Conor Coventry is nothing short of outrageous 😍#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/jxXivb6WfH — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) November 17, 2021

Alternatively, with Conor Coventry and Will Smallbone now finished with the under-21s, perhaps they could come in to solve a problem or two – just how Obafemi solved Ireland’s goalscoring problems before them.

They could become the latest young players to bolster this well coached team and therefore continue the encouraging theme of Ireland’s problems being eradicated by the emergence of younger players over time.

Energetic midfielder in place of Hendrick? Molumby. Ball-playing centre-back in place of Duffy? Collins. Prolific striker in place of the injured Idah? Obafemi. Substitute midfielders need to be next.

Players have already arrived to strengthen Kenny’s green machine and they’re only getting better. Some gaps remain but the plugs are well on their way.

