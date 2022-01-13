Damien Duff in talks to bring Wes Hoolahan back to Shelbourne

Wes Hoolahan could be on his way to Damien Duff’s Shelbourne

The Irish Mirror are reporting that Damien Duff has opened talks with Wes Hoolahan over a potential return to Shelbourne.

Hoolahan, 39, is currently on the books of Cambridge United in League One and came on in their FA Cup triumph over Newcastle United last weekend.

The former Ireland international has been free to speak to other clubs since January 1 and is, reportedly, “very open to the idea” of linking up with Duff at Tolka Park.

Shels are keen to add Hoolahan to their squad before the League of Ireland season kicks off on the 18th of February. The Mirror’s Paul Lennon says that Damien Duff has already spoken with the veteran playmaker but may have to wait until the Summer to land his signature.

Completing his season with Cambridge

Hoolahan quickly became a fan favourite at Cambridge United by playing a starring role in their promotion to League One last season.

The Dubliner scored seven goals and assisted another nine in England’s fourth tier and already has seven assists this campaign.

Hoolahan feels a “depth of loyalty” to the U’s and manager Mark Bonner as a result, which could see him honour the remainder of his contract at Abbey Stadium. That would not rule out a switch to Shelbourne later in the year, however.

Wes Hoolahan would bring quality and experience to Duff’s Shelbourne

There is no doubt Hoolahan, even at the age of 39, would bring a significant injection of quality to newly promoted Shelbourne.

The maestro played 323 times for Norwich City between 2008 and 2018 and won 43 caps for the Republic of Ireland.

Hoolahan famously scored Ireland’s opening goal of Euro 2016 and went on to assist Robbie Brady’s winner against Italy at the same tournament.

Five years ago today Wes Hoolahan showed his class on the European stage 🇮🇪⚽️❤ Oh what we would do for more moments like this one in the coming years ☘#COYBIGpic.twitter.com/uQzp0ILxPU — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) June 13, 2021

Damien Duff has already recruited well for his new job with Jack Moylan (Bohs), Aaron O’Driscoll (Mansfield) and Sean Boyd (Finn Harps) already tied down, but the addition of an Irish international with the pedigree of Hoolahan would truly highlight the former Chelsea winger’s pulling power.

If Hoolahan follows the likes of Eoin Doyle and Jack Byrne back home to the League of Ireland it will make for a hugely exciting domestic season.

