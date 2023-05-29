Weekend Round-Up: Travers impresses, Kelleher struggles, McGrath scores

Kenny’s Kids: Weekend round-up.

The Kenny’s Kids Twitter account was keeping tabs across all of the action this weekend as Ireland’s brightest talents took to the field in England and beyond.

This weekend saw Caoimhin Kelleher and Mark Travers make rare starts in goals for their respective Premier League teams, while Jamie McGrath got amongst the goals for Dundee United.

Criteria: Players must have at least one first team club appearance to be included in the database. (IRE) denotes that the player is a full Ireland international.

League One and League Two players over the age of 24 and uncapped at senior international level are excluded. The focus of this feature is players playing for Ireland and young players who could play for Ireland in the future.

Round-Up: The Premier League

Bournemouth:

Mark Travers (IRE): Start Vs Everton, 1-0 loss

Darren Randolph (IRE): Bench Vs Everton

Ben Greenwood (LB, 20): Not involved Vs Everton

Brighton:

Evan Ferguson (IRE): Start Vs Aston Villa, 2-1 loss

Andrew Moran (AM, 19): Not involved Vs Aston Villa

Crystal Palace:

Tayo Adaramola (LB, 19): Bench Vs Nottingham Forest, unused

Everton:

Seamus Coleman (IRE): Not involved Vs Bournemouth, injured

Fulham:

Shane Duffy (IRE): Not involved Vs Manchester United

Liverpool:

Caoimhin Kelleher (IRE): Start Vs Southampton, 4-4 draw

Nottingham Forest:

Harry Arter (IRE): Not involved Vs Crystal Palace

Southampton:

Gavin Bazunu (IRE): Bench Vs Liverpool

Wolves:

Nathan Collins (IRE): Start Vs Arsenal, 5-0 loss

Joe Hodge (CM, 20): Bench Vs Arsenal, introduced on 85′

Round-Up: The Championship.

Birmingham:

Scott Hogan (IRE): N/A

Kevin Long (IRE): N/A

Blackburn Rovers:

Sammie Szmodics (AM, 27): N/A

Blackpool:

Andy Lyons (RB, 22):N/A

CJ Hamilton (IRE): N/A

Bristol City:

Mark Sykes (IRE): N/A

Max O’Leary (GK, 25): N/A

Burnley:

Josh Cullen (IRE): N/A

Michael Obafemi (IRE): N/A

Cardiff City:

Mark McGuinness (CB, 23): N/A

Callum O’Dowda (IRE): N/A

Joel Bagan (LB, 21): N/A

Coventry City:

Luke McNally (CB, 23): N/A

Sean Maguire (IRE): N/A

Hull City:

Cyrus Christie (IRE): N/A

Harry Vaughan (AM, 19): N/A

Sean McLoughlin (CB, 25): N/A

Middlesbrough:

Darragh Lenihan (IRE): N/A

Millwall:

Danny McNamara (RB, 24): N/A

Aidomo Emakhu (ST, 19): N/A

Norwich:

Andrew Omobamidele (IRE): N/A

Adam Idah (IRE): N/A

Preston:

Alan Browne (IRE): N/A

Greg Cunningham (IRE): N/A

Robbie Brady (IRE): N/A

QPR:

Jimmy Dunne (CB, 25): N/A

Sinclair Armstrong (ST, 19): N/A

Reading:

Jeff Hendrick (IRE): N/A

Shane Long (IRE): N/A

Rotherham:

Chiedozie Ogbene (IRE): N/A

Conor Coventry (CM, 23): N/A

Peter Kioso (RB, 24):N/A

Georgie Kelly (ST, 27): N/A

Sheffield United:

John Egan (IRE): N/A

Enda Stevens (IRE): N/A

Ciaran Clark (IRE): N/A

Stoke City:

Jack Bonham (GK, 30): N/A

Will Smallbone (IRE): N/A

Swansea City:

Ryan Manning (IRE): N/A

West Brom:

Jayson Molumby (IRE): N/A

Dara O’Shea (IRE): N/A

Wigan Athletic:

James McClean (IRE): N/A

Will Keane (IRE): N/A

Anthony Scully (LW, 24): N/A

Baba Adeeko (CM, 19): N/A

League One round-up: Internationals and under-25s

Accrington Stanley:

Leslie Adeyoka (ST, 19): N/A

Barnsley:

Luca Connell (CM, 21): N/A

Barry Cotter (RB, 24): N/A

Bristol Rovers:

Jamie Egan (CB, 19): N/A

Burton Albion:

Cillian Gilligan (CM, 21): N/A

Charlton Athletic:

Gavin Kilkenny (CM, 22): N/A

Cheltenham Town:

Aidan Keena (ST, 23): N/A

Will Ferry (LWB, 21): N/A

Derby County:

Jason Knight (IRE): N/A

Eiran Cashin (CB, 22): N/A

David McGoldrick (IRE): N/A

Tony Springett (RW, 20): N/A

Conor Hourihane (IRE): N/A

James Collins (IRE): N/A

Fleetwood Town:

Cian Hayes (WG, 19): N/A

David Harrington (GK, 22): N/A

Promise Omochere (ST, 22): N/A

Stephen McMullan (GK, 18): N/A

Corrie Ndaba (CB, 23): N/A

Forest Green:

Sean O’Brien (ST, 21): N/A

Corey O’Keeffe (RB, 24): N/A

Lincoln City:

Sean Roughan (LB, 19): N/A

Danny Mandroiu (AM, 24): N/A

Dylan Duffy (LW, 20): N/A

MK Dons:

Dawson Devoy (CM, 21): N/A

Conor Grant (AM, 21): N/A

Darragh Burns (RW, 20): N/A

Waren O’Hora (CB, 24) N/A

Joshua Kayode (ST, 21): N/A

Oxford United:

Ed McGinty (GK, 24): N/A

Stephen Negru (CB, 20): N/A

Peterborough United:

Jack Taylor (CM, 24): N/A

Plymouth Argyle:

Finn Azaz (AM, 22): N/A

Tyreik Wright (RW, 21): N/A

Portsmouth:

Ronan Curtis (IRE): N/A

Port Vale:

Mipo Odubeko (ST, 20): N/A

Shrewsbury Town:

Killian Phillips (CM, 21): N/A

League Two round-up: Internationals and under-25s

Bradford:

Colin Doyle (IRE): N/A

Colchester United:

Alan Judge (IRE): N/A

Kieran O’Hara (IRE): N/A

Crawley Town:

Mazeed Ogungbo (LB, 20): N/A

Crewe Alexandra :

Connor O’Riordan (CB, 20): N/A

Gillingham:

Conor Masterson (CB, 24): N/A

Harrogate Town:

Danny Grant (RW, 23): N/A

Lewis Richards (CB, 21): N/A

Leyton Orient:

Shadrach Ogie (LB, 21): N/A

Mansfield Town :

Stephen Quinn (IRE): N/A

Newport County:

Calum Kavanagh (ST, 19): N/A

Salford United:

Josh O’Brien (CB, 20): N/A

Stockport County:

Paddy Madden (IRE): Start Vs Carlisle United, 1-1 draw (lost on pens)

Swindon Town:

Connor Brann (GK, 19): N/A

Tranmere:

Lee O’Connor (CM, 22): N/A

Walsall:

Oisin McEntee (CB, 22): N/A

Ronan Arjun Maher (AM, 18): N/A

Scotland and beyond: Internationals and under-25s

Aberdeen (SPFL):

Jonny Hayes (IRE): Start Vs Celtic, 5-0 defeat

Liam Scales (CB, 24): Not involved Vs Celtic, parent club

AIK (Allsvenskan)

Zack Elbouzedi (RW, 24): Sub Vs Djurgarden, unused

Atletico Madrid (La Liga)

Matt Doherty (IRE): Sub Vs Real Sociedad, unused

Borussia Monchengladbach (Bundesliga)

Conor Noss (AM, 21): Not involved Vs Augsburg

Celtic (SPFL):

Bosun Lawal (CB, 19): Not involved Vs Aberdeen

Rocco Vata (LW, 17): Bench Vs Aberdeen, unused

Colorado Rapids (MLS)

Connor Ronan (CM, 25): Start Vs Cinacciti, 1-0 loss

Como (Serie B)

Liam Kerrigan (RW, 23): N/A

DC United (MLS)

Derrick Williams (IRE): Start Vs Toronto, 2-1 loss

Dundee United (SPFL)

Jamie McGrath (IRE): Start Vs Motherwell, 1 goal, 3-2 defeat

Getafe (La Liga)

John Joe Patrick Finn (AM, 19): Not involved Vs Osasuna

Hibernian

Jake Doyle-Hayes (CM, 24): Start Vs Hearts, 1-1 draw

Motherwell (SPFL):

Shane Blaney (CB, 24): Start Vs Dundee United, 3-2 win

James Furlong (LB, 20): Start Vs Dundee United, 1 assist, 3-2 win

Ross Tierney (AM, 22): Sub Vs Dundee United, unused

Sevilla (La Liga)

Ryan Johansson (CM, 22): Not involved Vs Real Madrid

Udinese (Serie A)

James Abankwah (CB, 19): Sub Vs Salernitina, unused

Festy Ebosele (RWB, 20): Not involved Vs Salernitina, injured

Vitoria (Liga Portugal):

Mikey Johnston (LW, 24): Start Vs Porto, replaced on 22′ – tactical, 3-0 loss

For extensive coverage of Ireland’s best up and coming prospects follow Kenny’s Kids on Twitter.

