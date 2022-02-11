Wayne Rooney confirms Udinese’s interest in “huge talent” Festy Ebosele

Derby manager Wayne Rooney denies that Festy Ebosele underwent a medical with Serie A club Udinese, but admits contact has been made between the two clubs.

Derby boss Wayne Rooney says that Festy Ebosele is yet to sign a contract, or complete a medical, at Serie A side Udinese.

Last week, Italian reports suggested the Ireland under-21 fullback visited Udinese’s training ground ahead of a proposed move.

The 19-year-old Wexford man has been a star player for the Rams this season and scored in their 3-1 victory over Hull, earlier this week.

However, because of the Championship club’s bleak financial situation, they could be resigned to losing the speedster this summer.

Wayne Rooney confirms Festy Ebosele Udinese talks.

Derby manager Wayne Rooney stated earlier in the week that he had no information on the Festy Ebosele rumours, but that has all now changed:

“There has been contact from the club (Udinese) to the administrators,” explained the Manchester United legend.

“He certainly hasn’t done a medical and, as far as I know, no contract has been agreed.”

BRILLIANT finish from Festy Ebosele! 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 What a talent, what a performance 💚#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/Ob2p5dwVcH — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) February 8, 2022

“Of course, we’re left in a position where if he wants to go and play there, because of the situation, that’s his choice but he’s a player we want to keep.

“Hopefully the news we’ve had today on the Middlesbrough situation [the two clubs settled a financial dispute] means we can start to get a contract in front of him, because we want to keep him.

“He’s a huge talent. Myself and the other coaches have developed him mentally as a player and we want the opportunity to carry on doing that and keep getting more out of him.

“I’ve only spoken to him once briefly about it and you can see the enjoyment he has from playing for this club.

“Now I can speak to him and hopefully we can get a contract in front of him, if the EFL allows that, and then he’s got a decision to make.”

Festy Ebosele.

Festy Ebosele grew up in Wexford and signed for Derby from Bray Wanderers in 2018.

Renowned for his quick dribbling and explosive power, the Ireland under-21 star is enjoying a break-out season in the Championship.

The pace and power of Festy Ebosele 🤯#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/c5zakNWKXs — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) February 8, 2022

Ebosele has played 21 times for Wayne Rooney’s men this season and is expected to make Stephen Kenny’s Ireland squad for the upcoming friendlies against Belgium and Lithuania.

With just six months remaining on his contract, it will be interesting to see where he ends up playing his football next season.

For extensive coverage of Ireland’s best up and coming prospects, follow Kenny’s Kids on Twitter.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: derby county, Festy Ebosele, Kenny's Kids, Wayne Rooney