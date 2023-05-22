Vile racist abuse of Vinicius Junior continues in La Liga

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior was subjected to more racist abuse last night against Valencia.

Real Madrid winger Vincius Junior was sent off in their La Liga clash with Valencia last night, minutes after suffering racist abuse from fans.

The Brazil international, who has been subjected to racism from Spanish supporters all season, stopped play after half-time to alert the referee of abuse hurled his way from the stands.

The game resumed with Vinicius playing on, but his emotions eventually spilled over in injury time when he struck the face of an opponent and was subsequently given his marching orders.

Following the game, he took to Instagram to issue a powerful statement about the discrimination he has faced this season, saying “today, in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists”.

This is not easy to watch. Or hear. But it is essential. Vinicius Junior. Welling up with tears after being subjected to a fresh wave of racist abuse. This has been a regular occurrence for six months in La Liga. pic.twitter.com/Ro80mHhvCA — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) May 21, 2023

Vincius Junior responds to racist abuse.

“The competition thinks it’s normal,” he wrote, “so does the Federation and the opponents encourage it. I am so sorry.

“The championship that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano (Ronaldo) and (Lionel) Messi, today belongs to the racists.

“A beautiful nation, which welcomed me and I love, but which accepted to export the image to the world from a racist country.

“Sorry for the Spaniards who do not agree, but today, in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists.

"This is unacceptable. La Liga has a problem" Carlo Ancelotti asked Vinicius Jr if he wanted to continue to play football after the player was subject to racism. pic.twitter.com/thHSZfASbA — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 22, 2023

“And unfortunately with everything that happens on a weekly basis, I have no way to defend. I agree [with the Brazilian people].

“But I’m strong and will go to the end against the racists. Even though it’s far from here.”

La Liga issues pathetic response.

The response from the Spanish league has been less than satisfactory, with La Liga president Javier Tebas describing Vincius’s comments as “insulting”.

He tweeted: “Since those who should not explain to you what it is and what it can do (to) LaLiga in cases of racism, we have tried to explain it to you, but you have not shown up for either of the two agreed dates that you requested yourself.

“Before criticising and insulting LaLiga, it is necessary that you inform yourself properly Vinicius Junior.

Absolute chaos! 😬 Vini Jr. is now SENT OFF! 🟥 Minutes after it seemed like he was the subject of abuse, the Real Madrid star sees red pic.twitter.com/4dXlvESrQ0 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) May 21, 2023

“Do not let yourself be manipulated and make sure you fully understand each other’s competencies and the work we have been doing together.”

The match commentary from last night’s game on LaLiga TV has also come in for criticism with co-commentator Toni Padilla claiming that Vinicius “provoked” the fans.

“We should stand against racism always but we should also say that Vini Jr is not an angel, he’s not perfect. Sometimes he provokes the other teams,” he said.

Brazil president Lula has taken a far firmer stance however, stating “we can’t allow fascism and racism to become part of life at a soccer stadium”.

'Can't allow racism to become part of life' President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva says that the abuse received by Vinicius Junior 'everywhere he goes' is 'not fair' Watch more: https://t.co/U7m528FiIA pic.twitter.com/lEw4pHyvDs — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 22, 2023

