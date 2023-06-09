Vera Pauw announces squad for World Cup preparations

Vera Pauw announces extended Ireland squad ahead of World Cup.

Ireland Women’s manager Vera Pauw has announced a 31-player squad as preparations for the World Cup intensify.

The Ireland coaching team are determined to work closely with the players ahead of international friendly matches against Zambia (June 22),, France (July 6) and Colombia (July 14) as their World Cup kicks off on July 20 against co-hosts Australia.

There is no place in the squad for Manchester United centre-back Aoife Mannion (knock), but Pauw is optimistic that the 27-year-old will recover in time for the tournament, saying “vibes are positive”.

Katie McCabe, Denise O’Sullivan, Sinead Farrelly and Marissa Sheiva are all included in the squad but will not link up with the squad until after the Zambia warm-up fixture as they complete club commitments.

Four players from the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division are part of the group, including uncapped Erin McLaughlin who has continued to impress in home-based training sessions.

Vera Pauw confident Mannion will feature at World Cup.

“Aoife is seeing a knee specialist on Monday and we will know more after that,” said Pauw.

“The vibes are positive that she’ll make this squad. The way it’s being brought to us is that it’s tight but possible.”

“We have a few issues, which is why we have loaded the squad with 27 players. Leanne and Niamh are building up and Lily Agg is also fit.”

Pauw added: “Katie McCabe will come into the squad on June 19th or 23rd. We don’t know yet; that date is being dealt with between the European Clubs Association and FIFA.

“The plan is for Katie not to play (against Zambia) but with Katie you never know.”

Ireland training squad.

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Áine O’Gorman (Shamrock Rovers), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Tara O’Hanlon (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Sinead Farrelly (NY/NJ Gotham), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Erin McLaughlin (Peamount United)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Abbie Larkin (Shamrock Rovers), Kyra Carusa (London City Lionesses), Amber Barrett (Potsdam Turbine), Marissa Sheva (Washington Spirit), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC)

