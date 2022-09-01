UCD defender John Ryan reportedly set for Serie A move

John Ryan is set to sign for Serie A club Sassuolo.

Irish Independent journalist Daniel McDonnell is reporting that Ireland underage international John Ryan is in Italy to complete a transfer to Serie A side Sassuolo.

Ryan, who is currently contracted to UCD, can play in a number of positions but starred as a left left-wing back in Ireland under-19s’ most recent friendly fixtures against Iceland.

Should a deal be completed before the transfer window closes, he would become the seventh Irish youngster playing his trade in Italy, following in the footsteps of Kevin Zefi (Inter Milan), Cathal Heffernan (AC Milan), James Abankwah, Festy Ebosele (both Udinese), Liam Kerrigan (Como 1907) and Aaron Connolly (Venezia).

A transfer is looking highly likely at this moment with the Irish Independent report stating that Ryan travelled to the club last night with a view of completing the deal later today.

‘Ryan and his representative David Berber travelled last night with a view to doing a medical and finalising all the arrangements today ahead of the close of the transfer window,’ reported McDonnell.

‘The 18-year-old will sign a one year deal with the option of another.’

The Limerick youngster progressed through the ranks of Aisling Annacotty before joining St Kevin’s Boys in 2017 where he quickly caught the attention of Shamrock Rovers.

Ryan featured for Shamrock Rovers II in the 2020 League of Ireland First Division, making eleven appearances in the process.

However, with no first team breakthrough on the horizon, he made the decision to join UCD at the start of this season to experience Premier Division football.

And, although he is not necessarily a consistent starter for The Students, the 18-year-old has still made as many as 20 appearances this campaign.

