Stephen Kenny has told his Ireland players that they must find first team football next season, or risk being dropped from future international squads, Pundit Arena understands.

Kenny has developed his squad depth over the last two years with as many as 17 new players winning their first caps under his watch.

The recent emergence of international stars such as Nathan Collins and Michael Obafemi further boosted Ireland’s options. As a result, the former Dundalk boss now feels that the national pool is in a place where he can afford to be more ruthless in his selections.

The 50-year-old has been advocating for his players to find first-team football for some time and it is possible that the below-par performances of Jeff Hendrick and Callum Robinson in the last window has strengthened his stance.

Kenny’s opinion is supported by the fact that Anderlecht’s Josh Cullen, who made his 60th start of the campaign in Lodz, was one of Ireland’s star players across the four Nations League games.

Others like Darragh Lenihan, Jason Knight, Jayson Molumby, Alan Browe and Troy Parrott – all of whom are regulars at their clubs – also stood out.

Jamie McGrath was a notable omission from the two most recent international selections as he struggled to find game-time at Wigan after his move from St Mirren. Consequently, more established players could face similar situations if they fail to transfer club this summer.

Kenny communicated his view on the situation to the players after last week’s 1-1 draw away to Ukraine as he looks forward to selecting an exciting squad with the desired match sharpness for September’s matches against Scotland and Aremnia.

The message could put pressure on the likes of Caoimhin Kelleher, Shane Duffy, Jeff Hendrick, Conor Hourihane and Callum Robinson to find a move this summer or risk missing out on those Nations League dates.

Outsiders looking in like Jamie McGrath, Robbie Brady, Aaron Connolly and a host of Ireland U21 internationals might also benefit from taking the manager’s advice on board.

