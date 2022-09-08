Stephen Kenny unsure about Irish players moving to Italy

Stephen Kenny has questioned whether Italy is the best location for young Irish footballers.

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny is uncertain whether Italy is the best country for young Irish players to make their professional breakthroughs.

Speaking at a live LOI Central podcast, Kenny explained that the “tough” nature of Italian football will be a challenge for the seven Irish youngsters who have recently made the move to Serie A and Serie B, with other leagues potentially more suitable to their development.

Festy Ebosele, James Abanakwah (both Udinese), Kevin Zefi (Inter Milan), Cathal Heffernan (AC Milan), John Ryan (Sassuolo), Aaron Connolly (Venezia) and Liam Kerrigan (Como) are all contracted to Italian clubs this season – a development which, in some of the players’ cases, has been motivated by Brexit rules denying Irish players from joining UK clubs until they reach the age of eighteen.

However, Kenny is not fully sold on the transfers and believes that the French, Belgian and Dutch leagues could better suit Irish youngsters for a combination of reasons, including style and standards.

“Serie B and certainly Serie C…Serie C is a very physical league,” said the Irish manager during the live podcast.

“It’s a tough league. Serie B, obviously where some of the players are going to…it’s a learning curve, certainly I’ll have to learn more about that myself.

“Are they good moves? France would have been better than Italy and maybe Belgium and Holland [too].

“In Serie A it’s so tough. With the standard so high, are the players going to play at those clubs? AC Milan, Inter Milan and Udinese…

“Although, Festy Ebosele and James Abankwah went straight into [Udinese matchday] squads and onto the bench and so forth.

“Festy’s come on so maybe it’s different for Festy but clubs in France for example…France is a young league, a lot of young players come into the teams.

“They come out of the academies, come into the league, they sell the players onto the bigger leagues then, so a lot of young players come out of France.

“Belgium…young league. Very high tempo, high intensity league the Belgian league. Games are very open, teams really going at each-other, believe it or not.

“The Dutch league…difference in standards between top and bottom. Teams in low blocks against teams dominating possession.

“So Italy is a learning curve. Where that’s going I don’t know. To be honest I don’t absolutely know where that’s going.

“It will be interesting to observe it, to learn from it and hopefully it goes really well.”