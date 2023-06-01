Stephen Kenny names Ireland squad for crucial Euros qualifers

Stephen Kenny has named his Ireland squad to play Greece and Gibraltar.

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has today announced his squad for upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar.

Ireland play Greece away on the 16th of June before facing Gibraltar at home three days later on June 19th.

The Greece game has been identified as a crucial fixture for Kenny’s men following the opening round defeat against France.

Due to Ireland’s difficult group draw including both France and the Netherlands, picking up six points against both Greece and Gibraltar is expected to be a requirement if Ireland are to have any chance of securing a place in the top two.

Ireland squad for Greece and Gibraltar

Missing out on the squad are the injured Seamus Coleman, Andrew Omobamidele, Ryan Manning, Festy Ebosele and Man of the Match from the game against France, Chiedozie Ogbene.

There is also no place for uncapped Preston forward Tom Cannon, who withdrew from last week’s Bristol training camp because of tonsillitis, or reliable Millwall right-back Danny McNamara.

As a result of those absentees, there are places for the uncapped duo of Liam Scales (Aberdeen) and Jack Taylor (Peterborough) while Jamie McGrath (Wigan Athletic), Mark Sykes (Bristol City) and Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough) take the remaining places up for grabs.

Ireland’s Bristol training squad also included League of Ireland duo Neil Farrugia and Brian Maher, Hull centre-back Sean McLoughlin, Bristol ‘keeper Max O’Leary, Oxford ‘keeper Ed McGinty and Wigan’s Will Keane, but they all miss out on the final selection as Premier League players come back into contention.

Squad.

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu, Caoimhin Kelleher, Mark Travers

Right wing-backs: Matt Doherty, Mark Sykes

Centre-backs: Nathan Collins, John Egan, Dara O’Shea, Darragh Lenihan, Liam Scales

Left wing-backs: Callum O’Dowda, James McClean

Midfielders: Josh Cullen, Jayson Molumby, Jeff Hendrick Alan Browne, Jack Taylor

Advanced midfielders: Will Smallbone, Jason Knight, Jamie McGrath

Forwards: Adam Idah, Michael Obafemi, Evan Ferguson, Troy Parrott, Mikey Johnston

IRELAND SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT | Ogbene ruled out, Taylor wins call-up 🇮🇪⚽️👊 🔹 Mark Sykes preferred to McNamara as right-back cover 🔹 Liam Scales included, Manning out injured 🔹 Tom Cannon not named among the forwards What is your immediate reaction? #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/RsLXT0GMxW — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) June 1, 2023

