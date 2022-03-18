Stephen Kenny explains Michael Obafemi omission from Ireland squad

Michael Obafemi was “not available” for selection according to Ireland boss Stephen Kenny.

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has outlined his reasons for omitting Swansea striker Michael Obafemi from his squad to face Belgium and Lithuania.

21-year-old Obafemi is in top form for Swansea City but was not included in Kenny’s 26-man squad, which was named this Friday lunchtime.

Earlier this week, reports suggested that Obafemi turned down an Ireland under-21s call-up as he views himself as a “senior international player.”

However, speaking today at Abbotstown, Kenny insisted that Obafemi only missed out on senior team selection because of his own injury concerns.

“He would have been considered for selection if he had been available,” Kenny explained to a press conference this afternoon.

“He wasn’t available for selection. It’s complex and the truth of it is that Michael has never played three games in a row before this year.”

“The reason for that really is because of his persistent hamstring troubles that he’s had in his career.”

“Michael has managed to stay fit [lately] and looks a real threat in recent weeks,” Kenny continued. “He got two very good goals against Coventry and backed that up the other night.

‘Degree of anxiety’ around Obafmei injuries

“There’s a degree of anxiety around Michael from himself about being injured,” Kenny elaborated.

“He feels his load is so heavy that he’s concerned about reinjuring [himself by] coming into the international team and trying to train every day and play and play again.

“He feels he needs to spend time with the physios. to make sure he can continue his vein of form.”

Obafemi commited to Ireland.

Despite making himself unavailable for this international window, Obafemi is still determined to represent the Boys in Green, according to Kenny.

Obafemi made his Ireland debut in 2018 under Martin O’Neill in the UEFA Nations League but because of a FIFA rule change, the youngster could still switch to Nigeria.

That’s because dual nationality players can now swap allegiances if they played no more than three senior international games before they turned 21.

This will not be a problem with Obafemi however, according to his international boss:

“He’s reiterated his commitment to Ireland. He wants to play for Ireland – he’s certain that he wants to play for Ireland.

“It’s just the degree of anxiety he feels around coming in this week with his injury load – that’s why he’s not considered.”

Ireland take on Belgium on the 26th of March at the Aviva Stadium before facing Lithuania three days later.

