Kenny’s Kids: League of Ireland perception about to change

Times are changing, and Stephen Kenny could be to thank…

Last Friday night, fifteen of the goals scored in the League of Ireland came from Irish players aged 21 or younger. There has been a demographic shift in recent years and teenagers like Darragh Burns (St Pat’s), Dawson Devoy (Bohemians) and Aidomo Emakhu (Shamrock Rovers) are the new faces of our domestic game.

As often remarked, it is no longer a competition for seasoned pros battling through Winter football on patchy pitches. Summer football has lent itself to a possession-first product – which has also helped Irish sides’ European chances. Bohemians’ inspiring 2-1 victory against PAOK at the Aviva Stadium and Dundalk’s ultra-attacking showing against Vitesse Arnheim demonstrated that old-school scraping and scrapping is in the rear view mirror.

Instead, the SSE Airtricity League typically boasts of young teams playing out entertaining contests in front of increasingly young crowds. Those in the know who attend every week will understand all of this, but for any league to be successful it has to have relevance and appeal to a broader audience. And that’s where Irish football has always failed.

Due to Brexit restrictions, the quality of the league is about to elevate higher than ever before and the potential to have a young prosperous competition in sync with the progressive football played by Stephen Kenny’s senior side is enough to create a new era of excitement. Enthusiasm for Irish football drips down from the international team and by producing good results in the next couple of years, Stephen Kenny can inadvertently provide a shot to the arm of the league that he cares about so much.

New rules mean a new opportunity for Irish football

The relationship between the national team and the League of Ireland is a fascinating one. For some time it felt like its own separate entity, removed and disconnected from the Irish international team. You think of the Giovanni Trapatonni “there is no league in Ireland” mantra and how the senior men’s side consisted of players produced by English academies playing in the Premier League.

Nowadays home-produced talents are the back-bone of the Ireland team (Gavin Bazunu, Seamus Coleman, Enda Stevens, Jamie McGrath and James McClean to name a few) and with new crops of break-out talent emerging in the league every season, expect more of the same in the short-term…and then expect an explosion.

Due to Brexit conditions, Irish players under the age of eighteen are not legally allowed to play their football in Britain. Instead, they must remain with League of Ireland clubs or take the brave step of joining a European outfit (Kevin Zefi from Rovers to Inter Milan, for example). That means the next generation of Troy Parrotts, Adam Idahs and Andrew Omobamideles will most likely be playing League of Ireland football from the age of sixteen until at least eighteen. Last Friday night felt significant as the start of this new era as Ireland under-17 captain Cathal Heffernan (centre-back, 16) came on for his Cork City debut, and many more including his club and country teammate Mark O’Mahony (striker, 16) look set to follow suit.

Last night 16-year-old centre-back Cathal Hefferenan made his Cork City debut off the bench to become the club's youngest ever first-team player 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 Cathal went on trial with Juventus, Roma, Inter and Atalanta earlier this year 🤌 Full LOI round-up coming later ✍️#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/KTCTrT5KKn — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) October 30, 2021

Adding a hoard of top Irish talent to the league is great news and even more promisingly, some people in the game believe players won’t be queuing up to join English academies as soon as they’re of age. Ireland chief scout Stephen Rice explained to Daniel McDonnell of the Independent that if English clubs are to sign young League of Ireland players they will now have to put professional contracts on the table. Previously, various scholarship schemes in conjunction with the English FA meant players under the age of sixteen could sign for minimal expense.

Should the majority of Ireland’s best talent between the age of fifteen and twenty all be playing football in the league, then suddenly the country’s football landscape is flipped on its head. David Meyler told Off The Ball last weekend that his Ireland under-17 players are a “million miles” ahead of where he was at the same age, so by placing all those lads in a division driven by young progressive managers, things could really change drastically.

Stephen Kenny changing perception of Irish football

Many people believe that Stephen Kenny’s job is to secure results rather than resurrecting Irish football and it’s a reasonable take. There is plenty of work and plenty of pressure for Kenny to deal with before getting involved in the Irish underage football ladder and indeed, the League of Ireland.

Regardless, the Ireland manager has worked overtime to create harmony in the wider player development structure. Kenny and Ireland High Performance Director Ruud Doktor would share a view that all underage teams should play the same way. There’s a belief that continuity and consistency is key at every step of the Irish football ladder in order to create future Ireland internationals.

Kenny attends monthly meetings at the FAI HQ with all of the underage team managers to track progress of individual players, but also to ensure that their visions and demands are in line with one another. The passion and care that Kenny has for the job is evident in his media appearances and it is reflected by the full-time culture that he has instilled outside of international windows.

Yet, the most significant contribution that Kenny can make to the Irish football industry comes in the form of symbolism and perception. When the national team is a turgid, lump-ball afterthought, the public view of our game is naturally negative. It washes away any appetite that the “casual fan” might have to watch the Ireland international team and certainly rules out any possibility of new people looking towards the Irish domestic game for their fix of entertainment. In 2017, Ireland drew 1-1 away with Georgia, with the home side enjoying 76% of possession up until half-time. Mick McCarthy produced the same trick in 2019 with a dour 0-0 in Tbilisi and the indifference towards Irish soccer never felt as depressing.

Kenny is out to change that and the language that he uses paints a brilliant picture. Some of his quotes over the last year suggest he has a drive to connect the Irish public to the football team and bury those old stereotypes once and for all. “I want to build a team that really exhilarates Irish football people”. “The Irish public will identify with these players and when they are successful, there will be a great connection there”.

Recent performances against Portugal, Serbia, Azerbaijan and Qatar suggest he’s on the right path to achieving that goal and with that comes an optimistic perception of Irish soccer which hasn’t been enjoyed in a long time.

Stephen Kenny’s vision and League of Ireland revolution align perfectly

A young, progressive and passionate national team that wins matches can create a hunger for Irish football in this country that won’t be satisfied by a handful of international windows a year. When enjoyable performances are produced at the top level, I believe it will lead people to wanting more of the same. A new League of Ireland where every team boasts of Ireland underage internationals destined for the top is a very sellable product but one that is helped significantly by a positive and meaningful perception of our men’s senior international team.

A succesful period for the Boys in Green and a League of Ireland revolution might just align at the same time, which begs the question:

Could this be the perfect storm?

