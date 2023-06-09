Shane Duffy lands three-year deal with Norwich City

Shane Duffy has signed for Norwich City.

Duffy became a free agent last month as his six-month contract at Fulham expired.

The Derryman initially signed for Fulham on loan from Brighton before extending his stay last January with a short-term agreement.

However, he would play just 17 minutes of Premier League football across the course of the season, effectively costing him a place in Stephen Kenny’s Ireland squads.

Duffy looks ahead to Norwich chapter.

Today’s news brings a fresh opportunity for the 55-cap centre-back to repair his club career and potentially keep his international career alive.

“As soon as I first heard about it, I’ve been excited,” explained Duffy.

“I spoke with the head coach, and some people at the club, and they’ve really made me excited about this opportunity.

“I know it’s a great club, a lot of Irish connection as well with a few players here and they speak very highly about the club.

“I’m ready for a new chapter in my career. And I’m excited to help the team get back to the Premier League.”

Wagner welcomes signing.

And Canaries manager David Wagner is excited to add Duffy’s experience to his squad, describing him as a “great fit” for his plans.

“We’re delighted to welcome Shane to the club,” he said. “He is a player with a vast amount of experience, both domestically and on the international stage.

“I’m confident that he’ll be a great fit for our squad and brings not only the on-field qualities that we have been looking for, but leadership and desire to help drive our club forward.

“From my conversations with Shane, his vision was clear. You can feel that determination and hunger to play and win football games.

“I’m really looking forward to welcoming him to our group.”

