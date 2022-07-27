Shamrock Rovers announce signing of former U21 international Simon Power

Shamrock Rovers have signed Simon Power.

League of Ireland champions Shamrock Rovers have confirmed the signing of former Ireland U21 international Simon Power.

The 24-year-old midfielder joins the Hoops from League Two side Harrogate Town where he made 25 appearances and scored one goal.

Power, who is renowned for his pace and athleticism, made his senior football debut with Cabinteely in 2015 before moving to UCD where he stayed for two seasons.

The Wicklow native made his big move to Championship side Norwich City in 2018 and featured for their under-23 side when not away on loan with the likes of Dordrecht, Ross County and Kings Lynn Town.

During that same time, he won four Ireland U21 caps under the management of Stephen Kenny.

✍️ l We are delighted to announce the signing of midfielder Simon Power ☘️#PowerIsAHoop — Shamrock Rovers FC ☘️ (@ShamrockRovers) July 27, 2022

Stephen Bradley happy with Power signing.

“We’re delighted to have signed Simon,” explained Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley. “He’s someone that we have known about and have been interested in for a long time.

“He’s got great strength and speed and can play all over midfield, centrally, on the right and left, and behind the front two as well as defensively. He has a directness that will certainly add to the squad.

“We’ve been in touch with him for a while now, and then we met Simon a few weeks back.

“He had other options in England on the table, but after speaking with him over that time we were able to convince him that this is the next step for him.”

Simon Power starts with Ireland undearge striker Calum Kavanagh on the bench 🇮🇪⚽️🔥#COYBIG https://t.co/G8YBEntxIW — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) April 30, 2022

League of Ireland transfer activity

For Shamrock Rovers, the addition of Power will soften the blow of losing star midfielder Danny Mandroiu to Lincoln City earlier this month.

Power’s versatility also means he could operate at left-wing-back for the Hoops, which might prove important as current occupant of the position, Andy Lyons, is strongly linked with a move away to Blackpool.

Elsewhere in the League of Ireland, Dundalk have announced the signing of Sligo Rovers defender Robbie McCourt for an undisclosed fee following the departure of loanee Mark Connolly.

McCourt made 37 appearances for Sligo since signing from Waterford FC in December 2020.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: LOI Premier Division, Shamrock Rovers, Simon Power