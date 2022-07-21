Shamrock Rovers reject latest Blackpool offer for Andy Lyons

Shamrock Rovers are keen to hold onto Blackpool target Andy Lyons.

Shamrock Rovers have rejected Blackpool’s latest bid for Ireland under-21 wing-back Andy Lyons.

Last week, Blackpool made a bid of €120,000 for Lyons which was rejected by the League of Ireland champions.

However, the Tangerines returned with an improved €240,000 offer earlier this week in hope of meeting Rovers’ demands – which has since been turned down.

Lyons has been one of the league’s standout players this season, following his move from Dublin rivals Bohemians last winter.

The 21-year-old has six goals and five assists to show for 20 electric performances with Stephen Bradley’s side and, for that obvious reason, the Hoops are reluctant to lose him for anything less than €400,000.

Shamrock Rovers keen to keep Andy Lyons.

Rovers are currently in European qualification action and, although they trail 3-0 in the first leg of their Champions tie against Ludogorets, they have high hopes of qualifying for at least one of the three European competitions.

The talents of Lyons would certainly boost their chances of doing so, meaning that they are prepared to rebuff further offers for the youngster.

Two goals last week. One goal already tonight 😍 More good stuff from Ireland U21 wing-back Andy Lyons 👏#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/acBRyuN0h1 — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) April 8, 2022

And, the good news for Rovers is that the player himself is not pushing hard for a move.

Lyons is enjoying his first season as a Hoops player and the prospect of playing in the group stages of European football is not a bad alternative if a move to the Championship fails to materialise.

Shamrock Rovers say no to Blackpool.

Shamrock Rovers’ stubborn negotiations will be viewed positively by those invested in the League of Ireland.

The past two weeks have raised concerns over the amount of players leaving the domestic game for cheap transfer fees.

Rovers themselves lost star midfielder Danny Mandroiu to Lincoln City for just €30,000 as his agent negotiated a minuscule release clause in his contract when he joined from Bohemians.

The champions accepted the terms for fear of losing the 23-year-old’s services to a rival Premier Division side at the time, and similar problems are arising for other teams.

Sligo goalkeeper Ed McGinty (Oxford) and Bohemians forward Promise Omochere (Fleetwood) are also reported to be leaving their clubs for five-figure sums, while the fee paid by Bolton for Derry defender Eoin Toal is undisclosed.

Bohemian FC have called on fellow League of Ireland clubs to agree a minimum release clause deal between the clubs, but at least two unnamed teams have dismissed the idea, with one replying: “Tell the agents to go f*** themselves”.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Andy Lyons, blackpool, Kenny's Kids, LOI Premier Division, Shamrock Rovers