Shamrock Rovers ace Danny Mandroiu to sign for Lincoln City

Danny Mandroiu is set to be playing his football with League One side Lincoln City next season.

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley has confirmed that star player Danny Mandroiu is set to join League One side Lincoln City.

Mandroiu, who has been a standout performer in the league this season, is expected to join the Imps for a reported £30,000 fee following the activation of his release clause.

The 23-year-old joined Shamrock Rovers in 2020 from rivals Bohemians but negotiated a low release clause to boost his chances of making a move abroad in the future.

That day has now arrived with the playmaker set to link up with fellow Irishmen Anthony Scully, Paudie O’Connor, Sean Roughan and Oisin Gallagher at the LNER stadium.

Danny Mandroiu makes Lincoln move.

According to a report from Independent.ie, Mandroiu also had suitors from the Bundesliga, who eventually dropped their interest due to doubts over his modest price tag.

It was previously reported that Mandroiu could also move to the Netherlands, with FC Twente understood to be long-term admirers of the Dubliner.

However, Lincoln expressed the keenest interest in recent months and as a result, Mandroiu will hope to climb the English football ladder by delivering for his new club side.

Lincoln were disappointed to finish 17th in the league last season after falling just short of promotion to the Championship in the previous campaign.

Dan Mandroiu that is outrageous! 🔥🔥🔥 What a screamer from the 22 year-old attacking midfielder 🇮🇪⚽️👀#COYBIG #WatchLOI pic.twitter.com/bDB4hYuUzV — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) April 2, 2021

Danny Mandroiu.

Mandroiu could well help Lincoln climb the standings as he has proven himself as one of Ireland’s best technical talents.

The former St Kevin’s Boys player trained with the Ireland senior squad last summer and was put on stand-by for the recent Nations League fixtures.

He was also a key member of Stephen Kenny’s Ireland U21 team where he was sometimes even preferred to Troy Parrott and Connor Ronan in the number ten position.

This next step in his career could be crucial from a personal perspective but also for the Irish national team who are still without a proven creative midfielder.

Teams like Armenia have troubled the Boys in Green in the past and Kenny will be hoping Mandroiu can become the player they have desperately needed to unlock stubborn defences.

For extensive coverage of Ireland’s best up and coming prospects, follow @KennysKids on Twitter.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Danny Mandroiu, Kenny's Kids, lincoln city, LOI Premier Division