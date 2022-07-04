Robbie Brady signs for Preston North End after successful trial period

Ireland favourite Robbie Brady has signed for Preston North End.

Ireland international Robbie Brady has signed a one-year contract with Championship side Preston North End.

Brady, who has been without a club since being released by Bournemouth last month, spent the last week on trial with the Lilywhites where he made a positive impression.

The 30-year-old has endured an injury-plagued few years but showed some signs of resurrecting his old form during his time at the Vitality Stadium earlier this year.

Brady made six appearances for the Cherries and played a key role in their 3-3 comeback against Swansea at the end of April.

“I’m delighted to get something done and I’m just excited and really looking forward to getting going and hitting the ground running,” Brady told Preston’s official website.

“It’s been excellent coming into a good group. The manager phoned me a couple of weeks ago and I’ve really enjoyed it since I’ve come in.

“The lads have all been more than welcoming. The people around the place are all friendly and it made me feel comfortable, so I’m delighted to be here and I’m looking forward to a good season ahead.”

This move could open the door for Brady to make a return to the Ireland international set-up after an extended absence.

The Euro 2016 hero was an ever-present in Stephen Kenny’s 2020 Nations League squads but persistent injuries at Burnley hampered his Irish career as well as his club career.

The left-wing-back position is an area of relative weakness for Ireland and perhaps the former Manchester United trainee can find a route back into the team by nailing down a similar position at Deepdale.

The club’s official website hinted that Brady would play in such a position by writing: ‘Brady operates mainly down the left-hand side and can be expected to be used as a left wing back this season under Ryan Lowe.’

Lowe then elaborated by praising Brady’s pedigree, describing him as a “fantastic player and a great lad”:

“You just have to look at his calibre”, said the 43-year-old. “He’a full-blown international, he’s played at the top level and he’s been around the block, but still young at 30 years of age.

“His left foot is probably one of the best outside of the Premier League. He’s a fantastic player and a great lad.

“He was with us for a few days training and once we knew there was a deal to be done we felt we’d get it over the line.

“He’s an unbelievable talent and we feel it’s a big acquisition to get someone who’s played in the Premier League for large parts of his career.”

