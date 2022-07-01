Robbie Brady in training with Preston after Bournemouth release

Robbie Brady could be about to sign for Preston North End.

Preston North End have invited Ireland international Robbie Brady to take part in their pre-season training following his release from Bournemouth.

Brady joined the Cherries last January after a spell as a free agent and made six appearances on their road to promotion.

However, manager Scott Parker has now decided that the Dubliner won’t be part of his Premier League plans for next season.

That means Brady will face another transfer window of uncertainty until he proves his fitness to potential suitors.

Preston take Brady on trial.

The 30-year-old has endured an injury plagued time since his Euro 2016 heroics but his international future could be handed a lifeline if Preston choose to offer him a contract in the coming weeks.

Brady and former Liverpool prospect Ben Woodburn are currently training with the Lancashire outfit and could both play in their annual pre-season friendly against Bamber Bridge this weekend.

Preston finished 13th in the Championship table last season and Brady, who will be no stranger to some key characters in the Lilywhites’ dressing room, will hope to help them climb the standings if he is offered a deal.

Experienced Ireland midfielder Alan Browne is the club captain at Deepdale, while fellow internationals Sean Maguire and Greg Cunningham are also on their books.

Robbie Brady and Gavin Kilkenny set for Bournemouth departures.

Brady might not be the only Irishman departing Bournemouth this summer as Ireland under-21 ace Gavin Kilkenny is also being linked with a loan move away from the Vitality Stadium.

Kilkenny is said to be on the verge of a move to Stoke City in chase of first-team minutes after losing his place in the Cherries team in the second half of last season.

In related news, Kilkenny could be joined at Stoke by Ireland under-18 forward Dara McGuinness. McGuinness, who made two appearances for Shamrock Rovers II in 2020, only turned 18 last February.

