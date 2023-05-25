Report: Tottenham ‘strongly considering’ Ange Postecoglou for manager’s job

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in making Ange Postecoglou their new boss.

Tottenham Hotspur are ‘strongly considering’ making Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou their new permanent manager, according to The Independent.

The Spurs board want to appoint an experienced candidate to replace former player Ryan Mason in the dugout next season, as the they look improve on the disappointment of the current campaign.

Mason took charge of Spurs on a caretaker basis in April after the dismissal of temporary manager Cristian Stellini.

Stellini, who himself replaced Antonio Conte, was dismissed following Spurs’ 6-1 hammering away to Newcastle.

Tottenham now strongly considering Ange Postecoglou, who is seen as one of main candidates, story up soon. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) May 25, 2023

Ange Postecoglou in the frame for Spurs job.

Spurs were previously linked with Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrqiue and more recently, Feyenoord manager Arne Slot.

It is now understood, however, that Slot has decided to remain at the Eredivise club for one more season in order to compete in the Champions League.

That means Celtic manager Postecoglou has become a prime candidate for the job, with his entertaining high-tempo football and successful track record catching the eye of Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

Personally think Postecoglou would be a very good appointment for Spurs And you only have to look at how Celtic fans shared the same questions/comments as Spurs are now – and then quickly loved himhttps://t.co/vhNlDWx0JJ — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) May 25, 2023

Ange Postecoglou

Postecoglou started his coaching career in 1996 with South Melbourne, and became the manager of Australia’s youth teams by 2000 – a position he held until 2007.

Then, after a couple of seasons coaching in the Australian A-League with Brisbane Roar and Melbourne Victory, the 58-year-old was made Australia national team manager.

As Socceroos boss, Postecoglou oversaw their group stage appearance at the 2014 World Cup and led the country to their first ever Asian Cup in 2015.

"I am immensely proud of this team and we thank you for all you have given us this year. Enjoy today with your families and your loved ones and celebrate all that is great about Celtic. You deserve it!" A message to supporters from Ange Postecoglou 💚#CelticFC🍀🏆 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) May 7, 2023

His next role was at Japanese side Yokohomoa F. Marinos where he again secured silverware. The club celebrated their first J-League in 15 years and, impressed by his football, Celtic soon came calling.

In his first year as Hoops manager, Postecoglou became the first ever Australian to win a league title in Europe, and he repeated the trick this season by retaining the trophy in emphatic style.