Report: Norwich join race for Chiedozie Ogbene

Ireland international Chiedozie Ogbene is in high demand, with Norwich City among the teams said to be keen on the Corkman.

Ogbene, who will miss this Friday’s qualifier against Greece through injury, is out of contract after letting his deal at Rotherham United run down.

He managed to score eight goals in 39 Championship matches for the Millers last term, and his chances of landing a good move this summer were more than helped by a Man of the Match performance against France back in March.

His blistering pace, work-ethic and ability to draw fouls make the former Limerick FC forward an attractive option for various teams at the top of the Championship and the bottom of the Premier League.

Ogbene linked with Norwich and Luton

Sheffield Wednesday were reported to be fond of the 26-year-old last week, but a fresh report from the Yorkshire Post reveals that they will face stiff competition from Norwich City and Luton Town.

Norwich are looking to stage a promotion charge under former Huddersfield boss David Wagner, while Luton find themselves in the Premier League for the very first time and could do with a counter-attacking option of Ogbene’s ability.

Ogbene’s future has been up in the air for some time and back in Match he admitted that speculation around him temporarily affected his Rotherham form:

“I would like to say it didn’t but I’m a human being so I’m sure it did,” he said after a 1-1 draw with Swansea.

“Sometimes when you’re at home, not playing well, you start questioning yourself, the uncertainty of your future can play on your mind…

“I hadn’t played well for a couple of games but I’m hoping the performances show I really want to be here and care for the club.”

Ogbene would become the second Irishman to join the Canaries this summer, following his international teammate Shane Duffy to Carrow Road.

Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele are also at the club but Omobamidele is rumoured to be considering his future as clubs like Sheffield United continue to monitor the 20-year-old Leixlip man.

