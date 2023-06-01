Report: Mason Mount agrees terms with Manchester United

Mason Mount: Midfielder agrees terms with Manchester United.

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and are currently preparing a transfer bid for the England international, according to The Telegraph.

Mount fell down the Chelsea pecking order last season, making just 24 league appearances as they chopped and changed managers from Thomas Tuchel to Graham Potter to Frank Lampard.

Due to Chelsea’s well documented abundance of options, Mount became a peripheral figure and failed to inspire when given his chance as the club slid to 12th in the league table.

However, as a Champions League winner and a 36-cap England international, the 24-year-old could still be a shrewd addition for Erik Ten Hag as United look to reduce the age profile of their midfield.

The Telegraph reports: “Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Mason Mount and are now expected to sign the Chelsea midfielder.

“Mount is also wanted by Liverpool and Arsenal and it would be a serious blow for Jurgen Klopp, in particular, if he joins United.”

“A transfer fee is yet to be agreed by United for Mount, but Telegraph Sport revealed on Tuesday that United manager Erik ten Hag is confident he can persuade the 24-year-old to join and is pushing the club’s hierarchy to get the deal over the line.

“Ten Hag regards Mount as one of two key signings in the forthcoming window and will play him as a No 8. The other signing he desperately wants is a striker and his dream transfer still remains Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane.”

Transfer talk.

While Harry Kane is still the number one striker option for United, the Athletic are reporting that Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund has been sounded out as a potential plan B, in case Spurs chairman Daniel Levy refuses to sanction the sale of his most valuable player.

It is believed that the Red Devils have already held “detailed talks” with Hojlund and currently lead the race for the 20-year-old Dane who has five goals in four international appearances.

The same report states that Eintracht Frankfurt forward Kolo Muani is also on their radar but less likely to join the summer.

Read More About: Manchester United, Mason Mount, transfer