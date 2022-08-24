Report: Everton interested in Cork City goalkeeper David Harrington

Everton are one of many clubs keeping tabs on David Harrington.

Cork City goalkeeper David Harrington could be about to leave the First Division club ‘sooner or later’, with Everton amongst the heavy hitters watching his progress closely.

According to Echo Live, the Toffees lead the race for Harrington’s signature, but a number of clubs in the Championship and League One are also admirers of the Ireland under-21 squad member.

Harrington has impressed between the City sticks this season by keeping 14 clean-sheets in 26 league games, but the Leesiders could lose him on the cheap as his contract expires at the end of the current season.

Ireland U20 goalkeeper David Harrington has now kept four consecutive clean-sheets for @CorkCityFC following today's 4-0 defeat of Treaty United. He has only conceded one goal in his first six games this campaign 🧤#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/lU73tOTbSB — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) March 18, 2022

Everton preparing bid for Harrington.

With the English transfer window closing next week, Harrington’s suitors need to act fast, however.

Everton’s efforts to sign the 22-year-old are understood to already be underway, with a bid prepared but not yet submitted by Frank Lampard’s men at the time of writing.

Should a deal be completed in the coming days, Harrington would all but certainly link up with the Everton development side where he would be joined by Ireland under-20 teammate Tom Cannon.

And in response, Cork City are reportedly exploring the option of loaning a goalkeeper until the end of the season to deal with the potential blow.

Cork City goalkeeper David Harrington set for a move to England with Everton amongst the favourites to sign him https://t.co/VWvXwzeyTQ — EchoLive.ie (@echolivecork) August 24, 2022

David Harrington.

Harrington kicked off this season as Cork City’s first choice goalkeeper and received recognition from Ireland under-21 boss Jim Crawford after keeping seven clean-sheets in his first nine starts.

His form has continued in the same vein ever since, with Colin Healy’s men sitting top of the First Division table on their charge for promotion to the Premier Division.

Should he complete a transfer to the Premier League, he would become the third League of Ireland ‘keeper to do so this year, following Josh Keeley (St Patrick’s Athletic to Tottenham Hotspur) and Killian Cahill (Shamrock Rovers to Brighton), who have both featured in ‘Premier League 2’ this season.

