Pundit Arena Irish player of the weekend: Josh Cullen

Irish Player of the Weekend: Josh Cullen

There were some stand-out Irish performances across the weekend as the EFL season kicked back into gear in typical helter-skelter fashion.

There were impressive debuts for Robbie Brady (Preston), Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff), Conor Hourihane (Derby) and Promise Omochere (Fleetwood), while others like Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham) cemented their fan favourite statuses by opening their accounts for the season with game-changing performances.

Chiedozie Ogbene today against Swansea City 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 ⚽️ One goal

💥 Three shots on target

👏 Two chances created

🏹 One accurate long ball

📊 75% pass completion

⚡️ 2/3 successful dribbles New season. New league. Same old Chieo.#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/wqPvKM8D07 — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) July 30, 2022

All in all, the Irish players got off to a promising start. From the ball-playing majesty of the fit-again Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich) to the gladiatorial commitment of Dara O’Shea (West Brom), there was plenty to admire over the course of Saturday and Sunday.

However, the best performance of all happened to come on Friday night in the opening game of the EFL season – a debut performance by Ireland midfielder Josh Cullen.

Josh Cullen (Burnley) vs Huddersfieldpic.twitter.com/hf6vCI62eO — follow @freflchamp (@freflchampvids) July 31, 2022

Josh Cullen wins Man of the Match on Burnley debut.

Two Irishmen made their debuts for Burnley on Friday night against Huddersfield: Josh Cullen and little-known Limerick teenager Dara Costelloe.

And while the focus will all be on Cullen following a tremendous midfield showing, the 19-year-old speedster is still worth a brief mention.

Costelloe immediately grabbed viewers’ attention on Friday with his considerable build. In some cases you worry for young debutants’ capacity to mix it with senior pros in terms of physicality, but the former Galway winger dwarfed his rivals if anything.

He missed one or two chances but 19-year-old Dara Costelloe looks like he has the attributes to feature for Burnley quite a bit this season. What did you make of his debut against Huddersfield last night?#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/Hj4erAP0rd — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) July 30, 2022

It was instead his finishing and composure which looked a touch off Championship level, as the enormity of the occasion perhaps got to him.

He nonetheless showed encouraging signs however, and his Irish teammate Cullen was frequently on hand to play him and strike-partner Ashley Barnes through into attacking areas.

Josh Cullen shines for Vincent Kompany’s Burnley.

The 26-year-old produced his best Ireland displays to date in June’s Uefa Nations League action and he was as good, if not better, in Friday’s Championship opener.

Cullen is a key man for Ireland when it comes to keeping possession ticking over and he did just that for Vincent Kompany’s Clarets on the night by delivering more passes than any player on the park with a grand total of 78.

Impressively, he made his passes count too. He finished the game with a pass success rate of 96%, including 8 attempted long balls.

Player of the Weekend Cullen puts in a passing masterclass.

It was no surprise when Cullen was presented with the Sky Man of the Match award at the end of the game as Burnley ran out as 1-0 winners thanks to an 18th minute Ian Maatsen strike.

In truth, they could have won 3 or 4 nil as, largely thanks to the midfield work of Cullen and Jack Cork, Kompany’s men finished with 70% possession and took as many as 16 shots on the Terriers’ goal.

Josh Cullen.

Cullen could not have asked for a better start to life with his new club and Ireland boss Stephen Kenny will be hoping to see him continue in that vein over the course of the campaign.

Concerns over Cullen joining Burnley due to their traditionally pragmatic football have already been proven redundant as Kompany architected a fluid and genuinely engaging display of attacking football against Huddersfield on Friday.

As time progresses, Burnley will only get better at executing his gameplan and Ireland’s key midfielder is set to be right at the nucleus of it all.

If anything, the physical side of the Championship will only insulate the scarce few vulnerabilities in Cullen’s game to make him not just a master of the glamorous, but a well-rounded, Premier League-ready midfielder with an appetite for all areas of the game.

Starting the season with a 7/8 ground dual completion against Huddersfield is a promising start.

