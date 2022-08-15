Preston boss praises Troy Parrott’s “phenomenal” work-rate after Blackpool win

Troy Parrott is making an impression at Preston North End.

Ireland striker Troy Parrott has been showered in compliments following his latest appearance for Preston North End.

The 20-year-old started for the Lilywhites on Saturday afternoon as they defeated Blackpool 1-0 thanks to a Brad Potts stunner, which was assisted by Robbie Brady.

Parrott opened his account for his new club on Tuesday night against Huddersfield Town in the Carabao Cup and, though he is yet to score his first Championship goal, the other aspects of his game have already impressed the Preston management.

Preston manager Ryan Lowe praises Parrott.

Speaking after Saturday’s victory, Preston manager Ryan Lowe was quick to single out Parrott for special praise.

“His work rate is phenomenal,” he said. “For the size of him, he is a bit of a unit inside.

“He’s not massive, but very strong, uses his body very well and got down the sides plenty of times.”

Before joining the Lancashire side on loan last month, Parrott finished first in Tottenham Hotspur’s pre-season fitness sessions, so perhaps his tireless efforts shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise.

Speaking to the MK Dons reporters last season, Parrott explained his realisation that “you only get one shot at this game” and, since then, he has seen an upswing in both his club and international fortunes.

An extended absence from the MK Dons starting eleven last campaign kicked the Dubliner into gear and weeks later he scored the winner for Ireland against Lithuania at the Aviva Stadium.

He finished the rest of the League One season on a high as he reclaimed his starting place, and linked up with Ireland for the Uefa Nations League in June where he scored one and assisted another in the brilliant 3-0 win over Scotland.

If he adds Championship goals to his arsenal this season, then Parrott’s career could be about to take flight.

