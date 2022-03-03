Kenny’s Kids Ones To Watch: Luke Pearce

Southampton striker Luke Pearce is in red-hot form in Premier League 2.

Welcome to the new series of Kenny’s Kids articles focusing on the best Irish youngsters plying their trade in the UK.

Under the microscope this week is Southampton under-23’s striker Luke Pearce.

Pearce has bagged four goals and two assists in his last seven games at Premier League 2 level.

Luke Pearce: Southampton’s sharp-shooting striker.

It has been quite an impressive few months for Ireland under-19 international Luke Pearce, but his talent has been known for some time.

Pearce developed his game at Walsall FC as a young teenager before signing a two-year scholarship agreement with Southampton in August 2020.

Pearce linked up with the Southampton academy straight away and has gradually worked his way up the Premier League club’s ranks ever since.

Last season, he was a mainstay in the Saints’ under-18 side – where he managed to score three times.

Young striker Luke Pearce has joined the #SaintsFC Academy on a scholarship from @WFCOfficial 😇 Hear from the highly-rated teenager following his arrival at the club: — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 11, 2020

Pearce in top form for Southampton

However, this season, the Ireland underage international has taken his game to the next level.

Pearce started the season for the Saints’ under-18s side, but after bagging four goals and two assists before December, he was swiftly promoted to their Premier League 2 team.

With Southampton B, Pearce has now scored four times in seven appearances (four starts), while playing as a traditional striker.

He has also set up a further two goals and it looks like his starting role in the team is secured for the time being, at least.

Sat: #U18PL hat-trick 🎩

Sun: #PL2 win at St Mary's 🏟 Some weekend for Luke Pearce 👏 — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 24, 2022

As Pearce is still just seventeen, he occasionally still appears for the Saints’ 18’s.

But, considering he scored a hat-trick in his last appearance for them back in January, he is unlikely to feature very often in the future.

Ireland future.

English-born Pearce comes from an Irish family and has already represented the Boys in Green at under-18 and under-19 level.

All the goals from Ireland U18’s 2-2 draw with Hungary in Budapest ⚽️ Luke Pearce and Cian Kelly-Caprani with the Ireland goals ⚽️ 🇭🇺🇮🇪#IRLU18 | #COYBIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/56Z68JQr7f — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) August 20, 2021

The youngster’s rich vein of form will come as music to the ears of his international manager Tom Mohan, whose team take on Armenia on the 29th of March.

We’ve already seen 17-year-old Evan Ferguson take the Brighton under-23s starting striker shirt this season, Luke Pearce has already done that much for Southampton.

Perhaps he can now push on and make his senior team debut before the season is out. He’s certainly going the right way about it.

For extensive coverage of Irish football’s best up and coming talents, make sure to follow Kenny’s Kids on Twitter.

