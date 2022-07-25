Official: Troy Parrott agrees season-long loan deal with Preston North End

Troy Parrott will spend this season on loan at Preston North End.

Parrott will spend the 2022/2023 season on loan at Deepdale from Tottenham Hotspur, where he will join fellow Irish internationals Alan Browne, Robbie Brady, Sean Maguire and Greg Cunningham.

The 20-year-old has also been awarded a new three-year Spurs contract after impressing with his recent performances for Ireland and MK Dons.

Troy Parrott has signed a new contract with the Club until 2025 and joined Championship side Preston North End on loan for the 2022/23 season. Congratulations and good luck, @troyparrott9! 🙌 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 25, 2022

Parrott improved throughout his loan at Stadium MK and finished last season as a hard-working ‘number ten’ for Liam Manning’s side as they got to the League One play-off rounds.

Now however, Spurs want to see Parrott develop his game further by playing a season of Championship football as a centre-forward, before returning to North London for the 2023/2024 campaign.

“I’m buzzing to get going, to come in and see the place, meet the lads and get going really,” Parrott told Preston’s official website.

OFFICIAL: Ireland striker Troy Parrott (20) has signed for Preston North End on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 This is a massive season for Troy and we can only wish him all the very best 👊#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/fesjSBAXb8 — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) July 25, 2022

“I spoke to the manager first of all. I like the sound of how the team wants to play, they want to create a lot of chances which for me is a no brainer really, and obviously the Irish boys here also helps.

“I’ve been speaking to Browney [Alan Browne] and Robbie [Brady] and just asking what it’s like around the place and they’ve had nothing but good things to say, so I’m happy to be here.”

Parrott isn’t the only Irishman to sign for Preston this summer as the experienced Brady signed for the Lancashire outfit following his release from Bournemouth.

Brady started two of Preston’s recent pre-season friendlies and is expected to play left-wing-back in a system not too dissimilar to Ireland’s 3-5-2 shape.

Obafemi 🤝 Parrott = 😍 What a great goal from Ireland and it's 2-0 at the Aviva! 💚#COYBIGpic.twitter.com/zUo5pLGCf6 — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) June 11, 2022

Club captain Alan Browne will be a key player within that particular shape and will hopefully help create chances for Preston’s attackers in the new season.

Danish forward Emil Riis Jakobsen will be Parrott’s strike partner and if they can conjure up anything close to the Dubliner’s newfound partnership with Michael Obafemi, then Preston will be on to a winner.

