Official: FAI announce new contract for Stephen Kenny

Stephen Kenny has signed a new contract with the FAI which will see him remain in charge until after the 2024 European Championship.

As reported by Pundit Arena last night, Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has been rewarded with a new contract by the Football Association of Ireland.

The new deal will see Kenny remain as Ireland manager until the completion of the 2024 European Championships in Germany.

The FAI announced the news with a press release at 5pm this Wednesday evening, which also confirmed that Kenny’s backroom staff of Keith Andrews, Dean Kiely, Stephen Rice and Damien Doyle will continue in thier roles.

A new coach is expected to be announced in the next couple of weeks, following the departure of Anthony Barry.

Speaking to FAI.ie, Kenny expressed his passion for the job and underlined his ambitions for the future.

“I consider it the ultimate honour to manage my country and I am delighted to extend my contract,” said the 50-year-old Dubliner.

“The players are incredibly proud to play for Ireland and in recent performances we have witnessed a powerful connection between the team and the Irish supporters.

“The attitude of the players has been exceptional, we have seen the team grow and develop and I, together with Keith Andrews and all of the staff, look forward to seeing the team fulfil its potential.

“With the recent return of supporters to stadiums, I want to acknowledge the importance of the passionate Irish fans both home and away. Finally, I want to express my appreciation to Jonathan and the Board of the FAI for sharing our belief in the International Squad.”

Although Stephen Kenny’s reign got off to a challenging start, results at the back end of 2021 won the former Dundalk boss widespread support amongst the FAI board.

Encouraging displays against Portugal, Serbia, Azerbaijan, Qatar and Luxembourg helped alleviate pressure and the subsequent record-breaking season ticket sales for 2022 also helped Kenny’s cause.

Commenting on the news, FAI Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Hill said he was delighted to extend Kenny’s contract until the Summer of 2024.

“On behalf of everyone at the Association I am delighted to announce this news today,” said Hill.

“The Board gave me clear instructions to agree a deal that sees Stephen in charge for the upcoming UEFA Nations League and Euro 2024 campaigns at a time when there is so much excitement about the future of this young and emerging Ireland squad.

“Stephen and I have agreed on that deal now and we look forward to working together as he seeks to guide Ireland to the next European Championship finals.”

Kenny and Ireland must now prepare for two friendlies later this month. The Boys in Green take on Belgium on the 26th of March, before facing Lithuania three days later.

Both matches will take place at the Aviva Stadium.

