Northside Hero: The power of our favourite entertainers

I was writing about Wes Hoolahan on the anniversary of his Euro 2016 volley against Sweden when the news of Christy Dignam’s death was shared online. So I started afresh.

How Wes’s talent and effort led him to the Stade de France was joyous in itself.

How the RTE cameras broadcasted his famous volley onto St Mary’s Mansions and Portland Row televisions was beautiful.

It was at those addresses where he grew up, knocking balls between ‘tween jumpers, bins and pals’ legs

Long northside evenings.

Late 80s. Early 90s.

One of Ireland’s finest ‘street footballers’. Polishing his diamond when nobody was looking.

He was eleven years old when Aslan released ‘Crazy World’.

A soundtrack to his practise, maybe. Definitely: a soundtrack to the time.

Christy’s music a North Dublin streetlight, with decade-spanning beam.

Like Wes – he gave joy back to his people.

Like few else – his joy lingered.

Everyday. In those who needed it most.

There’s temptation to call these artists ‘inspirations’.

Inspirations to the Dubs who play the everyman tune.

But it’s never about that.

There’s a select few and we might only know one.

Those who grow up with a gift

Or a golden opportunity, or both.

And it’s only important to cherish them

For they are all of us. Us on a stage.

The feelings these performers give back to communities are transcendent.

The fleeting euphoria of a sweetly struck volley

To the cultural transformation of Dignam’s music, it shows:

Big or small, entertainers’ output can be life-affirming

For decades or minutes

For everyone who ‘never made it’

And everyone who never stood a chance.

