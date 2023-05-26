Murray returns as Munster name team for URC final against Stormers

Conor Murray starts for Munster against the Stormers this weekend.

Graham Rowntree has named his Munster team ahead of this weekend’s United Rugby Championship final against Stormers (KO 5.30pm Irish time).

There are three changes to the starting team that lined out against Leinster in the semi-final as Conor Murray, Calvin Nash and Malakai Fekiota come in for Craig Casey, Keith Earls and Ben Healy.

The backline reshuffle sees Jack Crowley move to outhalf with Fekitoa at inside centre and Antoine Frisch, as expected, at outside centre.

There are also some tough calls made on the bench as experienced players like Jack O’Donoghue, David Kilcoyne and Rory Scannell miss out completely.

There is, however, a place among the substitutes for veteran winger Keith Earls who is expected to retire from provincial duty after tomorrow’s final.

The only other surprise on the Munster side is that second row RG Synyman has to settle for an impact role after completing his HIA return to play protocols.

That is because Tadhg Beirne and countryman Jean Kleyn are preferred in the engine room.

Munster ready for Stormers test.

Speaking to the press this week, Kleyn had some interesting comments about the importance of the fixture.

“Well, we are absolutely not in bonus territory,” he said. “There’s nothing bonus about this.

“This is what we play for, this is what we’ve been working the last 48 weeks towards.

“It’s a final, it wasn’t a victory over Leinster in the semi-final – in the greater scheme of things that means absolutely nothing to us.

“Like, why should a victory over Leinster in a semi-final be bigger than a victory over the reigning champions at their home ground?

“You’ve flown 10,000 kilometres to play in front of a crowd of 55,000 people, of which maybe 53,000 will be Stormers supporters. How is that overshadowed by a victory over Leinster?

“Look, I’m not taking anything away from the victory over Leinster, it was obviously a very big thing for us but that’s not the be all and end all. That’s not why we play.

Team News

The Stormers, meanwhile, have named a strong team which includes the returning Marvin Orie and Deon Fourie.

Captaining the team is Ulster-bound loosehead Steven Kitschoff who played an important role in the Springboks’ success at the 2019 World Cup.

DHL Stormers: Damian Willemse; Angelo Davids, Ruhan Nel, Dan du Plessis, Leolin Zas; Manie Libbok, Herschel Jantjies; Steven Kitshoff (capt), Joseph Dweba, Frans Malherbe, Marvin Orie, Ruben van Heerden; Deon Fourie, Hacjivah Dayimani, Evan Roos

Replacements: JJ Kotze, Ali Vermaak, Neethling Fouche, Ben-Jason Dixon, Willie Engelbrecht, Marcel Theunissen, Paul de Wet, Clayton Blommetjies.

Munster: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Malakai Fekitoa, Shane Daly; Jack Crowley, Conor Murray; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (capt), John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Josh Wycherley, Roman Salanoa, RG Snyman, Alex Kendellen, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Keith Earls.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: conor murray, Munster, stormers, URC