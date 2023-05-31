Mourinho centre of attention as Roma eye Europa League title

Jose Mourinho is looking to celebrate back to back European trophies.

Roma take on Sevilla in tonight’s Europa League Final (KO 8pm) and Jose Mourinho is the centre of attention.

By winning last year’s UEFA Conference League, the Portuguese became the first manager to have all three current European trophies on his CV.

As though the 2003 UEFA Cup, the 2004 Champions League, the 2010 Champions League, and the 2017 Europa League didn’t make for impressive enough reading, ‘the Special One’ added to his legend by beating Feyenoord in typical 1-0 fashion that night in Albania, and he will be manifesting a similar outcome tonight.

Rome has been rejuvenated by his charismatic presence since his arrival in 2021, and earlier this month star forward Paulo Dybala illustrated the buy-in from players by explaining “Jose is the king, we are his queen”.

Mourinho and Roma relationship.

This, despite the fact that Roma’s domestic results have been far from spectacular. They are currently in the modest position of sixth in the Serie A table, and if they win next weekend they will finish on the same tally as last season: 66 points.

The Roma wage bill is not to be understated either, with star players like Dybala, Gini Wijnaldum and Nemanja Matic all brought in by Mourinho upon the promise of success.

Essentially, all of his eggs are in the Europa League basket so perhaps his domestic record can be defended by the amount of attention he is paying to the European route.

Given his results-based style of football, it is plausible that he identified winning the Europa League as Roma’s best chance of securing Champions League group stage football for next season.

Miracles.

It is a big risk approach but, in his view, a necessary one when considering the quality of the Serie A:

“Reaching the Champions League with this squad (via the Serie A table) would not only have been a miracle,” he said with typical drama, “it would have been like Jesus having a stroll at the Vatican.”

He was also quick to big up the achievement of reaching the Europa League final, however.

“To be in this final is something that nobody would have expected at the beginning of the season when you see the incredible, incredible quality of the teams in the Europa League.

“Barcelona and Arsenal were in this competition and they were kicked out very, very early.

“For Roma to be in this final, it means a lot. So let’s try to give [the fans] the ultimate happiness.”

He has his flaws, he causes frustrations, but if Roma win tonight, Francis might want to hide his keys.

