MK Dons closing in on signing of St Pat’s winger Darragh Burns

League One side MK Dons are close to agreeing a deal for St Patrick’s Athletic winger Darragh Burns.

According to reports, the Ireland U21 international was watched by Dons manager Liam Manning last Monday against Shamrock Rovers ahead of an imminent move.

The Milton Keynes outfit are in Ireland for pre-season training and are understood to be keeping tabs on some League of Ireland targets during their stay.

They came close to securing the services of Bohemians midfielder Dawson Devoy last January and now appear to be back in the market for his under-21 teammate Burns.

Burns has started 19 games for the Saints this season and has four goals to his name. The teenager has also provided three assists for Tim Clancy’s men.

It is possible that he has played his final game for the club however, as he is expected to miss tomorrow’s fixture against Drogheda United, with negotiations looking set to span across the weekend.

As the Dubliner’s contract expires this summer, Pat’s will be unable to demand a significant fee but the Inchicore club will look to profit by including add-on terms in the paperwork.

The Saints received a six-figure sum for former centre-back Luke McNally earlier this week following his transfer from Oxford United to Burnley and, any substantial money made from Burns’ move will be sourced in the same fashion.

Burns just one of many talented St Pats teens

St Patrick’s Athletic have proven themselves to have one of the best academies in the League of Ireland in recent times and Burns is just one of the many Ireland underage internationals in their first-team picture.

Last Monday evening against Rovers, as many as eight current Ireland underage internationals were included in Clancy’s matchday squad.

Among the names was centre-back James Abankwah who has already agreed a move to Italy’s Udinese, while the Feyenoord-linked Sam Curtis watched from the stand following an injury.

While receiving fair transfer fees must be a priority moving forward, the exportation of high-quality players on contracts with various add-ons and clauses can only help St Pat’s finances, and subsequently, their infrastructure.

As shown by Troy Parrott, Conor Coventry and Warren O’Hora last season, Stadium MK can be a good place for Irish youngsters to develop their game. Perhaps Burns can follow their lead before making his next move an even bigger one.

