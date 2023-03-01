Celtic winger Mikey Johnston declares for Ireland

Mikey Johnston has decided to switch from Scotland to the Republic of Ireland.

Scotland youth international Mikey Johnston has declared for the Republic of Ireland and an announcement from the FAI is expected later this week.

Johnston, who is contracted to Celtic but currently on loan at Victoria Guimaraes, qualifies through his grandparents and played in front of Stephen Kenny last month when the Ireland manager travelled to Portugal.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 | 𝗠𝗶𝗸𝗲𝘆 𝗝𝗼𝗵𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗻 – 𝗟𝗼𝗮𝗻 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲 Three goals in three games for Mikey Johnston in Portugal after this tidy finish for V. Guimarães in Liga Nos tonight 👏🏽🍀pic.twitter.com/UODml80Yc4 — Everything Celtic (@aboutceltic) October 31, 2022

The FAI have been aware of Johnston’s eligibility for some time and reportedly first enquired about the player in 2017 when he emerged as a hot prospect for the Celtic first team.

A more proactive approach was taken by Kenny’s coaching staff two years ago however, when they met with the player at Celtic’s training ground, and work has been ongoing since then.

Johnston makes Ireland switch

Pundit Arena understands that the 23-year-old winger has been certain on his international future for almost a year but needed to complete the various paperwork required to represent the Boys in Green.

Now in possession of an Irish passport however, the wideman should be available for Ireland’s upcoming European Championship qualifier against France at the Aviva Stadium.

Wow, Mikey Johnston with magic feet! ✨ An instant reaction and Celtic are 2-1 up! (1-4 on agg) #AIKCEL #UEL pic.twitter.com/HbYltESpxH — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) August 29, 2019

Johnston’s 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 seasons were ravaged by injury troubles, cooling much of the early hype surrounding his name, but he has managed to string 17 appearances together in Liga Nos so far this campaign, scoring one goal.

Speaking about his loan departure last summer, Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou commented: “There’s definitely a talented footballer there, but sometimes you just need a different environment to help that happen”.

Mikey Johnston.

Johnston was born in Glasgow and represented Scotland at various age levels.

In 2018, he starred for Scotland U21s at the Toulon Tournament where he made the team of the tournament and won the ‘Bronze Ball’ as recognition for being the competition’s third best player.

As a first team Celtic player, he played his part in winning eleven different trophies over five seasons and featured in both the Champions League and Europa League.

One of his most notable contributions as a Hoop came in the 2019 Europa League campaign when he scored in a 3-0 victory over Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais.

Johnston was rewarded with a new four-and-a-half year deal soon after that goal, but that contract will expire this June, leaving his options wide open for next season.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Celtic, Ireland, Mikey Johnston, Scotland